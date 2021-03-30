As with the total number of languages, the count of endangered languages constantly changing.

When can we say that a language is in danger of disappearing? It happens when its users begin to teach and speak another dominant language to their children, being relegated to the background and ostracizing them.

Due to their nature, endangered languages ​​are often they have few speakers left and it can be difficult to get information about them. It can even happen that the last known speaker of a language dies without public records, forever condemning a language considered a minority, for its number of speakers.

And it is that more than a dozen languages ​​are hardly spoken by a single person. Hence, thousands of them are at risk, of which more than five hundred are in critical condition. The latter are only spoken by old people and they are no longer passed on to younger generations, as we discussed earlier.

Today we will show you those current world languages ​​that are in danger of extinction and for which, unfortunately, We tempt the loss not only of a language, but also of everything related to its cultural richness, its knowledge, its particular identity, its ideas … Hence, we must bear in mind that although it is quite positive that all citizens of the world can understand each other with a specific language such as English, the use of such a wide linguistic wealth that characterizes us should not be left aside, as it is another way of showing the varied value that our planet possesses, at all levels.

Linguistic diversity is decreasing, so if a concerted effort is not made to protect these languages ​​and pass them on to future generations, they are doomed to disappear. The loss of a language constitutes a monumental loss of scientific information and cultural knowledge. Something that affects us all equally. Hence such important projects as The Endangered Languages ​​Project, whose collaborative initiative is designed to facilitate the documentation and revitalization of at-risk languages ​​around the world.