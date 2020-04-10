Not only is there no program to prevent job losses, but there was also no support to postpone or prorate the payment of taxes, writes Macario Schettino in El Financiero.

The newspapers of national circulation present opinions and editorials with relevant information and reports on economic matters.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

OPEC agrees to end the oil war // Mexico did not accept lower production

The OPEC countries reached an agreement after many hours of teledebates: they will reduce oil production in stages. In April and May, 10.2 million barrels a day, and from June to July, 8 million. 23 countries participated in the tele-meeting. The great achievement was that Russia and Saudi Arabia brought their positions closer, since they had reached a point of disagreement that seemed impossible to save.

Mexico attended represented by the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle. They wanted him to accept that Pemex reduce its production by 400 thousand barrels per day. I do not accept. They gave him the option that his decision be pending, that Mexico’s quota be blank, and he refused. The pressures came mainly from Russia and Saudi Arabia. They did not convince her. The OPEC agreement has a cost and a benefit. The benefit is that the price of oil and the income of the Mexican government will rise. The cost is that consumers will see that the price of gasoline, which has dropped in recent weeks from 20 to 13 pesos a liter, will tend to rise again. How much? It is difficult to predict.

Outside the box, by Macario Schettino, in The financial:

Unlimited destruction

In Mexico, according to data presented a few days ago in a morning plant, which is the only source of information that we have more or less timely, 346,000 jobs have been lost in a similar period (from March 13 to April 6) . It is a global phenomenon, due to the need to stop economic activity to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. However, what the Ministry of Labor did was list companies that had laid off personnel, blaming them for that decision, which, obviously, is not of their own free will, but the result of a collapsing market.

Programs are being implemented in all countries of the world to prevent the drop in production from being so great that it cannot later be traced. Not here. Not only is there no program to prevent job loss, but there was also no support to postpone or prorate the payment of taxes and social security fees, which would give companies room to take care of their staff. The Mexican government wants to destroy the private sector, according to the already famous phrase with which López Obrador referred to the crisis: “as a ring to the finger” comes the opportunity to destroy everything.

Current account, by Alicia Salgado, in Excelent:

Subrogation, the public-private option

The CCE Health Commission and the Genaral Health Council continue joint work. This has allowed 1,732 certified beds with the capacity to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients to be identified in 146 private hospitals. The commitment of the National Association of Private Hospitals, in charge of the Mexican Hospital Consortium, led, in turn, by Javier Potes, participates with 390 beds in 44 hospital units and the National Association of Hospitals, headed by Roberto Simón Sauma, with 1,342 beds installed in 102 hospitals in the country.

The only pending issue, as I understand it, is to clearly define the scheme under which the service would be paid if requested from public entities and the figure of subrogation is placed as a good alternative for it. It is expected that next Monday or Tuesday the agreement and the payment conditions will end, but from the outset it is known that the subrogation will allow patients with other types of endemics, not only COVID-19, to be cared for in private hospital capacity, to that the demand for care for kidney problems, other types of pneumonia, diabetes, hypertension, etc. be vented, in a process that allows the over-demand to be relieved in the case of specialty hospitals in the health sector.