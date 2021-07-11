End to the 28-year drought: Argentina and Messi are champions of the Copa América 2021

Six years later the Argentina Selection They returned to play a final at the Maracana stadium, after having lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, and this time luck was with them. They broke a long negative streak without official titles of 28 years and did it with a special flavor, against Brazil at home and with Lionel messi as in charge of lifting the trophy again “King of America”.

Study, friction and little depth in the first bars. The first to dare to break the ice was Neymar Jr. with a “hat” at minute 7, this set the Argentines on fire and even Verdeamarela. At 13 ‘the Brazilian star suffered the rigor Albiceleste, when they broke his shorts and began to hit him in a calculated way.

And in this dilemma of the game, Rodrigo De Paul had the ability to know how to read the pass that Ángel Di María marked him into the void to beat the backs of the advanced centrals of Brazil. “El Fideo” controlled and sent a dive punching over Ederson.

🇦🇷🔥⚽ Goool from @Argentina! Ángel Di María wins his back on the defense and defines with a fantastic 😍😍😍 📺📲🔴 Live! https://t.co/ZADQGEi6m9 #CopaAmericaEnTUDN I #VibraElContinente I #ARGBRA I #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/pWWvOgelMq – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 11, 2021

In this way the scoreboard was opened and the Rosario celebrated with his customary heart. Argentina began to control the game until reaching the meridian of the game. There were no responses from the rival.

In the complement Tite wanted to change the dynamics of the game and gave Roberto Firmano entry to have more offensive presence. Instead he took out Fred and sent Paquetá to play double five with Casemiro.

Emerson, Vinicius Jr. and Gabriel Barbosa also entered. All with the intention of equalizing the challenge and it was impossible for them. Argentina made the necessary adjustments to endure the result and lift the trophy in Rio de Janeiro.