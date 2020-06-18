Surely you remember it, because we told you just a few weeks ago: Zoom announced that end-to-end encryption would only be available for paid accounts. And not only that, he also affirmed that he reserved the right to “open” private communications, maintained through the service, to public entities when there was a suspicion that any of the accounts involved might have any relationship with criminal activities. Something that already sounded like a pretext to actually “sell” more privacy to its paid users than to those who use free accounts.

From that moment, criticism of this decision has continued to occur, to the point that only a few hours ago Zoom has been forced to rectify and offer end-to-end encryption to all accounts. Yes, including free ones. This decision has been announced on the company’s blog, in an entry signed by Eric Yuan, founder and majority shareholder, and it details some points about the upcoming arrival of this function in the service.

In this text, it is said that today an updated version of its tools has been uploaded to the Zoom repository on GitHub, in which the new end-to-end encryption functions have already been included. Before recounting this, Yuan talks about the contact they have had with multiple social agents, and then states that they have been able to find a different system that combines offering absolute privacy to its users (both free and paid), without this translating into allowing the platform to be used with impunity for illegal purposes.

I do not consider myself very smart or very silly, I have always seen myself in the mean. That is why I am surprised that it took three weeks, since the controversial announcement, for Zoom to announce what I already proposed at the time that would be the most logical solution: that free account users who want to use end-to-end encryption will have to verify a phone number through a text message. Yes. Exactly, a validation process similar to that used by hundreds, thousands of web services for years.

Regarding the rollout of end-to-end encryption at Zoom, the company’s founder claims that a first beta will arrive sometime in July, although the day has not yet been specified, nor is an expected date given for the final version. It does indicate that, for now, the current encryption system will be maintained, and that the new type will be offered in addition, since its use has some limitations. It will be activated or deactivated by hosts in meetings, and account administrators can apply it to both individual and group accounts.

I am undoubtedly glad of this change in criteria at Zoom. It costs me a little more, however, to accept that the only reason for this has been feedback from the community. And I don’t want to think badly, but the recent pressure from services like Facebook Messsenger and Whatsapp, which have recently incorporated group video conferencing features. And the same with Google, which continues to extend the reach and features of Google Meet.