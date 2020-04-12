The world’s leading oil producers struck a landmark deal to cut global oil production and end a devastating price war.

After a week of marathons bilateral talks and four days of videoconferencing with ministers from around the world, an agreement finally emerged to address the impact of the global pandemic on demand.

Talks almost collapsed due to resistance from MexicoBut they returned after a weekend of urgent diplomacy, with the clock ticking toward the opening of the market.

OPEC + will cut 9.7 million barrels per day, just below the initial plan of 10 million.

Mexico seems to have had a diplomat, since you will only be asked to cut 100,000 barrels, less than the 400,000 that were originally asked.

With the coronavirus paralyzing air and land travel, the demand for gasoline is collapsing and prices have dropped considerably.

That threatened the future of the United States oil industry and the stability of oil-dependent states, at the same time as it accumulated more challenges in central banks that were fighting against the consequences of the pandemic.

The Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, thanked the support of all the countries that make up OPEC + through her Twitter account:

“Mexico thanks all the support of the @OPECSecretariat countries in the extraordinary meeting held today. The unanimous agreement of the 23 participating countries will initiate a reduction in the oil platform of 9.7 million barrels from May ”.

For his part, the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, recognized the work of the Secretary of Energy to defend the interests of the country and the strategy of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Very good work of Rocío Nahle, defending the interests of Mexico and at the same time facilitating an agreement to stop the drop in oil prices. The strategy that President López Obrador designed worked. Good news!!!”, Ebrard wrote, on social networks.

Alliance energy ministers OPEC + resumed its meeting this afternoon in videoconference format to agree on pending issues from last Thursday’s meeting, reported the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, one of the participants in the event.

On Thursday, OPEC, Russia and other oil producers reached a basic agreement to reduce the oil supply by 23% in the face of the crisis in the sector caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some differences remained between the parties than the participants.

During the last hours, Mexico had kept the oil industry on edge by resisting pressure from Saudi Arabia to cut production by 400,000 barrels a day, with the goal of reviving prices from their lowest level in decades.

The price of a barrel of crude oil has collapsed as the new coronavirus outbreak has paused economies around the world and destroyed fuel demand.

López Obrador offered only a cut of 100,000 barrels per day of crude, instead of the 400,000 that the group of global producers was looking for.

In a compromise reached with the American President, Donald Trump, López Obrador said Friday that the United States had offered to cut an additional 250,000 bpd on behalf of Mexico, bringing them closer to the target.

However, Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight of world oil diplomacy, had resisted the deal.

“There were notes in the newspapers wanting to blame us, that there was no agreement for us”López Obrador told reporters, adding that Mexico could not afford the 23% cut in production that was asked of it, but had offered 5.5%. “Mexico is contributing.”

The Mexican president’s insistence on the importance of rescuing Pemex was crucial in the arguments he used to persuade Trump to help.

“He told me they have a limit, OPEC has a different limit, a 23% cut in production. So what I will do and I don’t know if it will be acceptable to them, we will find out, the US will help Mexico and they will reimburse later, when they are prepared to do it ”Trump stated at a press conference.

The Russian government welcomed Mexico’s position before OPEC and had terminated the agreement to reduce oil production.

“President Putin highly valued the agreed document,” Dmitri Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told the local press.

For producers, cuts are a bitter but necessary medicine against low prices.

With information from Bloomberg and REUTERS