End point: Mitsubishi says goodbye to Montero

The Mitsubishi Montero is one of the most traditional and traditional Japanese cars. Its first generation began to be sold in the distant year 1981, and before being sold officially in our country it was called Mitsubishi Pajero. The Japanese brand saw fit to change the name to sell it in Spain, for reasons that I don’t think I have to explain. The news is that after 40 years on the market, the Mitsubishi Montero says goodbye forever. With no successor in sight, and stripping Mitsubishi of one of its most iconic cars of all time.

In truth, the current Mitsubishi Montero was not a very modern car. Its frame of stringers and cross members and its mechanical structure dated from 1999. It could be said, without fear of being wrong, that the last Montero was receiving face washings and mechanical improvements until reaching the present. In Spain the Montero said goodbye almost two years ago, and the few units that have been sold since then correspond to small stocks. Now, the news is official: the production of the Montero has ended on a planetary level.

In its 40 years of production, 3.3 million Montero / Pajero have been sold worldwide.

The Sakahogi factory (Japan) produced the last Montero in March, and the Montero Final Edition that you see on your screens is a special farewell edition. Is about 800 right-hand drive units exclusively reserved for the Australian market. It has always been one of its main markets, and it has received the honor of receiving the latest units, which are loaded with some accessories and equipment already in our antipodes. They are available in all finishes, from the modest GLX to the equipped Exceed.

This top-of-the-range version includes a panoramic roof and leather seats, among other differentiated elements. All Final Editions receive specific emblems, as well as fenders, a bonnet protector, a leather-covered manual or a plastic protector for the cargo area. In addition, all of them have the optional fuel tank in which they enter no less than 88 liters of diesel. There is only one mechanical option in all these Montero: the popular 3.2-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel engine.

Its platform combined a monocoque chassis with a spar and cross member scheme.

This engine develops 192 hp and 441 Nm of torque, transmitted to the ground by means of a five-speed automatic transmission and torque converter. Its permanent all-wheel drive Super Select 4WD II system features reduction gear and the possibility of locking the rear differential. If we add to this a rigid rear axle and large off-road dimensions, we can understand why they are still highly valued cars today. The end of the Mitsubishi Montero leaves the Toyota Land Cruiser in a privileged position, but leaves it sad and alone at the top.

Mitsubishi will continue to produce SUVs, focusing on the L200 pick-up in its 4×4 range – at least in the European market. The Mitsubishi Montero has diedLong live the Mitsubishi Montero!

Source: Carscoops

