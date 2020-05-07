Thursday 07 May, 2020

Despite the latest cases of infected players, the government gave the authorization for German football to resume its last league dates. The match that will kick off will be the derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 on Saturday the 16th of this month.

Great news for all those who can not stand one more day without football. The Bayer Leverkusen of Charles Aránguiz and company returns to the fields from Saturday, May 16. The German government gave the authorization to the Bundesliga to resume its last days and deliver top-level football during this pandemic to all fans in the world.

However, from the federation they know the responsibility that this restart of the competitions in Bavarian lands means. They will not be normal matches. They will continue to be marked by the coronavirus crisis. We know we play under observation and under certain conditions, “said Christian Seifert, director of the German Football League (DFL).

The twenty-sixth day will be the first to be played after the interruption in March. The “basin derby” between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 will kick off this date after weeks without football. Bayer Leverkusen, with Charles Aránguiz managing the midfield, will close the date against Werder Bremen on Monday May 18.

On the cases of infected footballers, from the beginning the agency pointed out as positive those news and that the return of the Bundesliga was not going to stop.

“It would have been irresponsible to raise the season return without testing. The alternative was to wait for a vaccine, which could last months if not years, and no club could have coped with that situation financially, “said the DFL official.

“We will be able to play again because we are lucky to live in a country that has one of the most modern and efficient healthcare systems in the world,” Seifert finally assured.