On May 8, what was militarily a fact for a long time came to fruition: the defeat of Germany and the Adolf Hitler regime. But the mental “denazification” of the Germans would still last for years. On May 8, 1945, weapons were silenced in Europe, as they say metaphorically. In concrete terms: fighting and death ceased – as well as the fronts that still existed and the bombing of cities disappeared.

American soldiers are greeted by the people of Munich on May 8, 1945

The day before, the leadership of the Wehrmacht, the Nazi armed forces, had already signed an unconditional surrender at the Allied headquarters in Reims; on May 9, the ceremony would be repeated in Berlin, before the Soviets.

That is why there are still different days in Europe to remember the end of World War II. In any case, there was no fighting from 11 pm on May 8. The war had claimed about 60 million lives in Europe, East Asia and the Pacific.

For the Nazi regime, the end of the war was only an intermediate phase, because until the end of May, Grand Admiral Dönitz resided with parts of the former power elite at the Mürwick Naval School in Flensburg, in northern Germany, and acted as if the supreme power in Germany was still with him.

In other parts of Germany, with the rapid advance of the Allies and Soviet troops, the Nazi rule had already ended in March or April.

A series of Wehrmacht officers and courageous civilians on the western front had ensured that many cities destined for unconditional defense were delivered without major fighting.

In the East, on the other hand, the fighting was fierce to the end. For most people in Germany – the civilian population, forced laborers, prisoners of war and prisoners in concentration camps – May 8 was mainly a symbolic date: they had already been defeated, occupied or released (depending the way you saw it) earlier.

That is why May 8 did not play an important role in his memory. It was, however, important to people outside Germany, for whom a nightmare had finally ended that day.

The war had begun on September 1, 1939 with the German invasion of Poland, followed by the declaration of French and British war against the Nazi regime and, shortly thereafter, by the Soviet attack on eastern Poland. At first glance, it appeared to be a kind of revisionist war to destroy the order of Versailles after the First World War.

But the first measures taken against Poland’s Jewish population were a sign that the war was soon to become an ideological war: against the Slavs, against the Jews, against Bolshevism.

In the European summer of 1941, Hitler and Goebbels were already openly calling for this. It became a war that left different marks in Europe – both physical and psychological: in the West it became a trauma that continues to have an impact even today in some places; in the East it was a catastrophe. And here in Germany it has left a trail of destruction that can still be noticed.

Some of the Germans were fanatical followers of Hitler and staunch National Socialists; others were mere opponents of the Order of Versailles and celebrated its military destruction during the first two years of the war; many were indifferent since the war did not intervene too much in their lives; only a few were opponents of the war. This situation began to change in 1943, with the defeat of Stalingrad and the increasingly violent bombings. National Socialism was becoming something more and more distant – and the regime responded with a strategy of growing fanaticism.

The “denazification” of the Germans happened gradually: for some, it started in 1943, for others only with the inevitable defeat, from the beginning of 1945; some only realized it with the consolidation of prosperity in postwar Germany – and others remained Nazis until the end of their lives.

The end of the war on May 8, 1945 was only an intermediate step in the German “denazification” of the Germans. Politically, however, it was the most important step, as it was the prerequisite for the creation of another, a new Germany.

Herfried Münkler is a political scientist and taught at Berlin’s Humboldt University until 2018.

