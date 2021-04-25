End of the war? Michelle Salas boasts a photo with Frida Sofía

During the revealing interview she gave to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Frida Sofía assured that she has no interest in resuming the relationship with Michelle and attributed her estrangement to the constant comparisons that always existed between them.

Michelle Salas (Instagram)

In this regard, Frida explained: “[Se pelearon] for mustia, because … they always had the comparisons that Michelle is a lady, that Frida is the black sheep of the family, and Frida is the rotten apple, the discord of Las Pinal, and I ‘Oh, no ! ‘

When they began to compare us was when I did [la portada] from Playboy; there were the harshest criticisms, and someone said to me ‘What do you think of what Michelle said that you are more like Playboy and she is more like Vogue?’, and I like: ‘Well yes, but who has the cover? ‘, and that’s where it started ”.

On whether she currently has a good relationship with her, Frida commented: “no, no longer… no [la ha vuelto a ver] and the truth is not [le interesa]”.