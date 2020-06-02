Relief and euphoria. These are the feelings of the Flamengo fan, whose club reached an agreement for the renewal of Jorge Jesus’ contract. Now, the coach’s new contract will run until June 2021 – and is expected to be officially announced soon. The previous one, it should be noted, would expire on the 19th of this month.

Jesus was announced by Flamengo on June 1, 2019. And the coach has a curiosity in this period when he is at the head of the Rio club: he adds more cups raised, five in all, than defeats (four).

In order to keep the most successful coach of the last years in Flamengo, Rubro-Negro had been handling the conversations for the renewal of the Portuguese with caution, aware that the coach’s contract would expire soon and using the time in his favor, along the lines of the soap Gabigol .

The duration of the new agreement had been one of the obstacles in the conversations, since Flamengo wanted, from the beginning, to extend the contract until December 2021 – which is when Rodolfo Landim’s term of office ends. But the initial scope has not been reached.

The values ​​of bonuses linked to the achievements and clauses for their departure, such as offers from pre-determined clubs in Europe, were also on the agenda, especially after the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which caused Jesus to give up the initial request, taking into account recent view of the euro’s high.

For the good of the Nation, Jesus stayed.

NUMBERS OF JESUS ​​BY FLAMENGO

Games: 52

Wins: 39

Draws: 9

Defeats: 4

Use: 81%

Titles: 5 (Copa Libertadores, Brazilian Championship, Super Cup of Brazil, Recopa Sul-Americana and Guanabara Cup).

JESUS’S CURIOSITIES FOR FLAMENGO



– Jesus has more cups raised (five) than defeats (four), which occurred against Emelec (Libertadores), Bahia (Brasileiro), Santos (Brasileiro) and Liverpool (Club World Cup).

– Jesus is undefeated in classics. In seven clashes with archrivals, there are six wins and a draw. The utilization, in this clipping, is 90.5%.

– Mister is also undefeated in Maracanã. At the red-black house, in 27 games there, there are 24 wins and three draws – an incredible 93%.

