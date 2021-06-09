End of the dream: Panama eliminated the Dominican Republic from the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup



Anibal Godoy (Panama, 20) ended the parity with a goal.

Photo: Luis Acosta / . / .

The Dominican Republic’s World Cup dream will have to wait a few more years. In a match where it was only worth winning to pass the round, the Quisqueyans succumbed 3-0 to Panama, selection that was left with the quota to the next phase of the Concacaf qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Dominican Republic raised a match from you to you against a much more experienced team, which in fact was part of the 2018 World Cup Russia. However, just at minute 8 ′ he found a great goal by Panamanian Anibal Godoy, which unbalanced the meeting.

Relive Anibal Godoy’s goal that opened the scoring for Panama against the Dominican Republic in the Concacaf Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. #DeportesTR pic.twitter.com/1C8QhoUJbv – Telemetro Reporta (@TReporta) June 9, 2021

The game was very close. The teams knew how to maintain order. They knew that the dream of going to Qatar 2022 was on the line. Unfortunately for “RD”, isolated actions tipped the balance.

At 67 ′, Edgar Yoel Bárcenas scored 2-0, taking advantage of a late start by the Dominican goalkeeper.

In order to Dominican Republic was fatal: I needed to overcome the match to win the group at the Rod Carew Stadium, a Panamanian house that housed a large part of the possible fans.

Édgar Yoel Bárcenas increases the lead in the 67th minute at the Rod Carew Stadium.

Panama 2-0 Dominican Republic. What did you think of the goal? @deportes_rpc #DeportesTR pic.twitter.com/roRyYfvUZh – Telemetro Reporta (@TReporta) June 9, 2021

Cecilio Waterman turned the game into a win at minute 85 ′, taking advantage of the fact that the defense of the Dominican Republic was disorderly and with elements in attack. It was the turn to wake up from the dream to a combative Quisqueyan team.

WATERGOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLL 🇵🇦🇵🇦🤩🤩! Cecilio Waterman puts the one of the win (3-0) of Panama against the Dominican Republic in the Rod Carew. We are live on @rpctvpanama, @Telemetro and @MedcomGo! #EstoyMareaRoja #VamosPanama pic.twitter.com/V5RfSYK6HX – Sports RPC (@deportes_rpc) June 9, 2021

Panama won group D of the first phase undefeated: 4 games, 12 points and 19 goals in favor – only one goal against. For its part, the Dominican Republic finished with 7 units.

Meritorious recognition for the selection directed by Jacques Passy, ​​who He was one triumph from taking a huge step forward in the World Cup aspirations of the Quisqueyanos. This is the correct way.

Panama made use of the experience and the locality, and advanced to the second phase, in which they will have to face Curaçao in a two-game tie in search of qualifying for the octagonal final, the last obstacle to overcome before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.