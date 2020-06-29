The WHO considered that the end of the pandemic “is not even close”, because, although many countries controlled the spread of the coronavirus, others are seeing the virus re-emerge

The World Health Organization (WHO) considered that the end of the pandemic “is not even close”, because, although many countries have managed to control the spread of the coronavirusothers are seeing the virus re-emerge and the global trend is towards acceleration of infections.

This reflection coincides with the day on which officially the ten million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world, according to the database that the organization manages and that feeds on the information it receives daily from the national health authorities.

A million new cases have accumulated in the last five days, which shows how far the infection curve continues to rise with the most serious foci located in India, the United States and Brazil.

The general director of the who, Tedros Adhamon Ghebreyesus, confirmed that on this same day the half a million fatalities from COVID-19.

“The virus still have plenty of room to move, we all want this to end, we all want to return to normal, but the reality is that this is not even close to ending, “he said Tedros at a press conference that marked several coincidences.

Just six months ago, the who It received the first notification from China about the appearance of an unidentified type of atypical pneumonia, which made public the infectious outbreak that was occurring in that country, which then spilled over to its neighbors and which already reached other regions of the world in February. .

“Does six months none of us could imagine how this virus would push the world and our lives towards the period of confusion that we are living, ”said the head of the organization that coordinates international efforts against the pandemic.

The who used this date, which marks the first year of coronavirus, to publish on its website a detailed and updated chronology of its actions against the pandemic, “so that the public can see (directly) what has happened in these six months in relation to our response.”

In this way, the organization seeks to respond to criticism and attacks launched by certain countries, in particular United States and Brazil, who accuse her of having reacted late and having been too pleased with China, where the pandemic originated.

On the politicization of this health emergency, which has been observed in those same two countries, Tedros considered essential “to solve the problems of lack of national unity, division and lack of global solidarity, which are helping the virus to spread ”.

Warned that if you continue on that path, “the worst is yet to come ”.

“With this type of environment and conditions we fear the worst, and that is why we have to fight together, ”insisted the WHO Director-General, an Ethiopian infectious disease and community health specialist.

In a regional analysis of the situation, the director of Health Emergencies of the WHO, the Irish Mike Ryan, commented that the situation in America is extremely difficult, accumulating half of the contagion cases and deaths of the entire planet.

In this statistic, The United States accumulates 2.5 million cases (half of the continent’s total), while Brazil, with more than 1.3 million, represents one out of every four infections.

Ryan specified that Brazil He continues to report around 30 thousand cases a day and acknowledged that it is a very complex situation because it is a very large country.

Encouraged the Brazilian authorities to keep fighting the virus and “to relate in a more systematic way the efforts made at the federal and state levels.”

Another regional infectious focus that worries the who it is the one registered now in the eastern Mediterranean region, where cases have exceeded one million.

This region generates a particular concern for being the scene of some armed conflicts of proportions, such as those affecting Syria, Yemen and Libya, which has caused its hospital infrastructures and health systems in general to suffer from enormous deficiencies.

