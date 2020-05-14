Adrien Rabiot He has become one of the protagonists of the Italian press in recent days. While the rest of his companions are already preparing to resume the Series A for days, The Frenchman returned to Juventus training today.

From the transalpine country they interpret that the midfielder would have This decision was made due to the salary cuts imposed by the club. to the players for the next three months.

However, the footballer has denied the information and on his Instagram account he has been ironic with the accusations made. The player ‘bianconero’ published a ‘storie’ throwing the following message: “When you realize that it was your last day of … strike”.

According to the latest indications from the Government, Juventus will return to group training from May 18, Although they must do so in compliance with strict security measures to avoid the risk of contagion.

The controversy that surrounds Rabiot, has also been appreciated as a pulse to the club to accelerate his departure to the Premier Leaguand. Several English teams would be interested in your recruitment, including the Everton and the Manchester United.

In Italy they assure that Veronique, mother and adviser of the midfielder, would be negotiating the departure of Adrien. Even the footballer would be in one of the multiple caroms that Barça and Juve handle in this market.

.