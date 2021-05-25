End of party: 2022 will be the end of the unhybridized V12 Lamborghini

The end is near, as the prophets of the end of the world would say. And in this case, the end is really near for Lamborghini’s most iconic engine. Its V12, conceived in the 1960s, and whose engine block design is still used today in the Lamborghini Aventador, the days are numbered. At least, in its current form: from 2022, it will not be able to survive without being accompanied by a hybrid system, either lightweight or plug-in. But don’t worry internal combustion won’t go under the knife, discreetly, and through the small door. No way.

A few days ago Lamborghini presented Direzione Cor Tauri, its long-term strategic plan, in which it embraces electrification, bowing to the need to reduce CO2 emissions. In fact, aim to reduce their average fleet emissions by 50% by 2025, something that can only be achieved by selling plug-in hybrids. However, before a more electrified and less visceral future arrives, internal combustion wants to say goodbye through the front door, and it will do so with a true tribute to itself.

Non-hybridized V12s will not arrive beyond the year 2022.

I’m not saying this figuratively, Lamborghini’s strategic plan makes it explicit that the years 2021 and 2022 will be a “tribute to the combustion engine”. In the next year and a half the company from Sant Ágata Bolognese will launch two new cars powered by V12 engines, without any type of hybridization. In the press release itself, it is specified that these cars “pay tribute to the glorious history of the brand and to iconic products of the past and present, but always under the impulse of the visionary spirit that distinguishes Lamborghini”.

In short, they will be a homage to classics like the Lamborghini Countach or the Lamborghini Miura, of which a relaunch in a modern key has been rumored for years. It’s no surprise: Bugatti has followed suit with a tribute to the impressive EB110, based on the Chiron. At the moment, we shouldn’t worry: Lamborghini’s first hybrid is the Sián, a light hybrid with more than 800 hp, which puts internal combustion well ahead of reducing emissions and offsetting the brand’s environmental footprint. .

The bulk of Lamborghini sales, by 2025, will possibly correspond to plug-in SUVs.

Nevertheless, by 2024 all models in the range will be hybrids, and in the second half of the decade Lamborghini will launch its first electric car. It will be then that the future of the Lamborghini V12, as we know it, becomes more in question. Because even the dinosaurs became extinct.

