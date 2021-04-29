End of love? Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán make claims | Instagram

A great surprise was caused by the couple made up of him actor Eduardo Capetillo with his famous wife, Biby Gaytán after starring in some claims in the middle of the program.

Eduardo Capetillo has had a long-lasting marriage with Biby gaytan in which it seems that love has strengthened their union over the years, until today, that their behavior generated some comments. Is love over?

Everything was derived from a video that was shared in recent days where the couple premiered a new program: “The Reality“, where Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo held a heated conversation that ended in claims on the part of both.

However, the start of the program was accompanied by a dispute between the collaborator of “Pequeños Gigantes” and the actor and singer: “How can you talk to me like that?” Biby pointed out as the cameras managed to record the confrontation.

The famous woman was preparing a surprise celebration for her “silver wedding anniversary” with the interpreter of “The Woman I Didn’t Dream”, Eduardo Capetillo, who upon hearing the suggestions of the organizers including a list of almost 2000 guests ended up exploding and asked the cameras they will not record this discussion.

Hey little girl, I think this is foolishness you’re doing … Give me a little chance, right now please don’t record.

I do want to celebrate 26 years, but I don’t want to do it with 1400 people who take my place away, these guys (the wedding planners) want to get to do whatever they want, he said.

This would cause great displeasure in Biby Gaytán who reacted to the attitude of her husband, who at first refused to speak with him and later complained about the way he spoke to him in front of the production and even questioned him ” don’t you want to celebrate 26 years …? ” followed by complaints about the way he spoke to her.

No, no, already. You go too far, how do you start talking to me like that in front of all the people, that’s why then he thinks you’re furious. You are to blame, everything can be said well said

The 49-year-old actress and mother of five children, the fruits of her relationship with him “ex Timbiriche“Eduardo Capetillo Vázquez, continued to vent, arguing that it is something that for many years has generated great enthusiasm and wants to celebrate it with his children and that they are well, he said.

It is the illusion that I have had for 26 years and I feel that you want to take it from me, he commented

Later, the also remembered figure of the show, Eduardo Capetillo, was the first to apologize to his life partner, accepting that he had acted badly for which he asked his wife to forgive him.

Let’s see now, see come. Sorry, well, please. It has always ended up doing what you wanted … Okay, cool for now. I’ve always seen it that way, a marriage is a constant negotiation.

Just put yourself in my shoes for a little while, you tell me 1200 guests and I start doing numbers quickly, imagine what I feel, “said the actor.

Without telling or commenting to anyone about her children, the actress and former dancer acted in complicity with only one of her daughters, for his part, Eduardo Capetillo made a series of gestures in disapproval of the changes suggested by the organizers.

Capetillo and his son just watched and listened in astonishment to the radical suggestions of the two men who arrived at the ranch to see the place where the great party was planned, which would have the entire family of the histrionics among the majority of their guests.

On an unprecedented occasion, the Capetillo-Gaytán opened the doors to the privacy of their home in this new reality show in which Biby seeks to achieve a long-awaited dream in the midst of the challenge of being the mother of five children, of which the two oldest they have made strong decisions.