End of lockdown in United Kingdom threatened by Delta variant

LONDON.

The british prime minister, Boris johnson, expressed on Saturday his “serious concern” by the crescents infections of the Delta variant of coronavirus, reinforcing the feeling that it will delay lifting of the latest restrictions left in England by pandemic.

Johnson plans to announce on Monday whether the lifting planned of the restrictions, what would the end of the limits to the social contact, the June 21 as it is established in a planned roadmap.

The government hoped that the success of one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns would end limits on indoor gatherings and the requirement that bars and restaurants serve only at tables.

However, the rapid spread of the Delta variant of covid-19, first discovered in India, has jeopardized those plans, meaning the government will delay lifting the restrictions by a month, the Daily Telegraph reported.

A four-week delay would delay the easing of restrictions until July 19.

Although Johnson said authorities will continue to study the data before making the final decision, he was less optimistic about the situation than at the end of May.

It is clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible and it is also true that cases and levels of hospitalization are increasing, “Johnson told Sky News.

Now, we don’t know exactly to what extent this is going to translate into additional mortality, but it is clearly a matter of serious, serious concern, “he added.

jrr