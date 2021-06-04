End of journey for the Lakers

First, Phoenix Suns: The one who advances, the one who has as good a chance as anyone to win the West and be in the 2021 NBA Finals. Yeah, it’s such an open season, something we weren’t used to after a Warriors era followed by a season debating who was what between the two Los Angeles teams. That, 2019-20, the pandemic, the Suns spent returning from hell. After an infamous stage, many losses on the track and even more so in dispatches, heUpon arrival on the bench, Monty Williams rebooted the Arizona team. In the bubble, the Suns did not get into the play in miracle despite being very off the hook: they won their eight games and left the aroma of a recipe almost ready to serve. On November 16, without fear, they bet on taking Chris Paul despite his 35 (now 36) years. And here is Phoenix Suns, with very real options to win the West, to fight for the NBA ring.

Now comes the Denver Nuggets, a tremendous series for a place in the end of the Conference. One in which the Suns start with a field advantage and as favorites. They have won 51 games in a regular season of 71, 70.8% of victories that is equivalent to close to 60 in a standard regular season. That’s elite: only the Utah Jazz (52-20) have been better. And during the second part of the championship those from Arizona have seemed as good, surely better, than those from Salt Lake City. Monty Williams has ordered and filled with meaning a deep group, very well built in the offices by James Jones (tripler and eternal squire of LeBron James on the tracks), with a huge young talent (Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson) and the leadership of one of the best guards in history, a Chris Paul who is still looking for his first Finals: he is facing a precious opportunity to play them after navigating this tie with a shoulder injury that put the Suns in check, just a few days ago.

But there was no case, not if it depended on the injuries. The Lakers, limp, delivered the series (4-2) in the sixth game at Staples. Three defeats in a row from a promising 1-2. Two consecutive wins, a cameo from his epic defense, traces of dominance from LeBron James and Anthony Davis … a mirage. Time flies in the playoffs: Less than a week ago, on Sunday, the Angelenos were leading 1-2 and dominating near the halftime of Game 4, when Caruso served a board ball to LeBron for a video game alley-oop. Since then, the Lakers have done nothing other than rack up losses, injuries and bitterness. And finally, deliver his champion crown, bent by circumstances. Anthony Davis fell in that fourth game, with knee and groin problems that barely let him try it in the sixth: he played a few minutes, absolutely weakened, and left between gestures of pain. I try. There was Kentavious-Caldwell-Pope, who then did his best; Alex Caruso ended up falling, also injured in the sixth, and LeBron James did not show 100% after his serious ankle injury.

And there are the Lakers. His obscene accumulation of misfortunes is surely no coincidence. A champion has an average of 141 days off before starting his title defense. Forced by televisions, the NBA sewed a new season 71 days after the last game of the 2020 Finals. It was feared by the Lakers and all the coins have come out tails. Despite a great start, one that was aiming very high: 21-6 before the first serious injury, that of Davis. Problem after problem, descent into hell from play in and not an iota of health when push comes to shove, in the playoffs. Now it’s time to rebuild the team around LeBron and Davis, get up and indulge in another round with time running out: LeBron will turn 37 in December. The summer will go by to see what happens to almost all the secondary schools. Dennis Schröder has not been up to the task and will ask for a lot of money, we must make decisions about Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker and we must look for players who, for a low price (too much?), Maintain defensive toughness but give, to the time, more exterior shot. A dramatic problem this season, that of dramatic problems.

So the Suns advance, the Lakers say goodbye and the NBA will have a new champion. The sixth game (100-113) was nothing more than the ceremony of a death that was consummated after the beating of the fifth game. Caldwell-Pope played impaired, Caruso went to the locker room and Davis was on the court for just over five minutes, visibly injured. The Lakers had no choice, and just in case Devin Booker left fuming at Staples: he scored his first six triples and added 22 points in the first quarter alone, a wonderful display that did not square with an uncomfortable night: 14-36 that first partial, 19-48 before the equator of the second quarter. The Lakers already wanting that that will end, to rest. The Suns increasingly focused on the Nuggets, who had just aired the Blazers.

The fact is that in An ugly second half, full of punches, dangerous fouls and free throws, the Lakers at least walked away with pride. They had some unnecessary action left over and they lacked one more point to really scare. His -29 went to -10 (76-89 at the end of the third quarter, 84-94 with eight minutes remaining) while the Suns were inexperienced, entangled in a battle of blows and trash talking and forced themselves to one last control exercise with the incessant dribbling of points from Devin Booker (at the end 47, 8/10 in triples).

LeBron (29 + 9 + 7) tried in that second half, but was eliminated in the first round. A strange place for him. Caldwell-Pope gave it his all, Marc Gasol started because Andre Drummond disappeared from the map, Schröder improved somewhat but not enough, and Kuzma continued with his ghastly series in scoring. And his team, this time, needed points. Seeing the problems they accumulated, almost nothing would have been enough against a Suns who advance with all the merit and the stripes. A rising team, ultra competitive and facing a wonderful opportunity in their first playoffs since 2010. So far, they have brought down the champion. Mortally wounded, but champion to this day. The NBA will have a new king.