XIANNING, China, Mar 25 (.) – Life began to return to normal on Wednesday after two months of quarantine in Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in China, after traffic controls were lifted, were reactivated construction works and people to take buses and trains again in the province.

Mainland China also reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases to 47 on Tuesday, all in travelers returning home, compared to the 78 new infections reported a day earlier.

Hubei, a central province of China that is home to some 60 million people, announced on Tuesday that it would remove travel restrictions starting at midnight.

“I booked my ticket this morning after hearing the news,” said Chen Ting, who was accompanied by her three-year-old son and was among about 40 people who got off a train in Xianning City, Hubei.

The 28-year-old girl had arrived from Qingyuan, in the southern province of Guangzhou, where she runs a wholesale business. The coronavirus forced her to cancel her plans to visit her parents in February, after the Lunar New Year.

“I am desperate to go home to see them all,” she said as she waited for her father to pick them up and drive to the family home in the nearby city of Huangshi.

On Wednesday night in Xiangang, residents strolled the streets carrying groceries, while restaurants only served takeout food. The speakers ran promotions “like buy one get one free.” They all wore masks.

The mandatory quarantine of Hubei’s capital Wuhan will be lifted on April 8, a milestone in China’s war on the epidemic, as Beijing changes its strategy to stop imported cases and revive its crippled economy.

In Wuhan there were also signs that normal life would return. Groups of men in protective masks worked on a bridge as construction projects resumed, and residents waved from their apartment windows as a medical team prepared to leave town.

The Hubei government told workers who had been quarantined in their homes on Wednesday to return to work as soon as possible. The Wudang Mountains Park, a major tourist site in the sector, was reopened to visitors.

Communist Party secretary in Hubei Ying Yong said the government would continue to work hard to prevent a rebound in infections as the flow of transfers among the population increases.

Travelers who arrived in Xianning were subject to checks of about 30 minutes and were asked to display “health codes” on their mobile phones showing that they had not been in a high-risk area in the past 14 days.

(Reports by Ryan Woo, Se Young Lee, Stella Qiu, Yawen Chen, Samuel Shen, Liangping Gao, Roxanne Liu, Huizhong Wu, Min Zhang, and Shivani Singh. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)