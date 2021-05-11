End of illusion: Schwartzman eliminated from Rome

Diego schwartzman It is not at its best level, since March this year when it won the Argentina Open, the Peque can not get back on its feet and now it was his turn to say goodbye to the Masters 1000 in Rome with a performance very far from that of last year where he reached the final and lost to Novak Djokovic.

This time, the Argentine lost 6-1 and 6-3 to the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime (21) and he said goodbye to two Masters 1000 in a row in the second round, something that coming from Peque already amazes us. His 25 unforced errors were the key to his defeat, which Aliassime sentenced after one hour and three minutes of play.

Look also

Although Peque, who entered the tournament directly in the 32nd finals as the eighth seed, had already faced the Canadian last year in the semifinals of the ATP 250 in Cologne, Germany, but this time he could not repeat that performance where he won 6-4, 5-7 and 6-4, and was clearly outmatched.

Look also

For his part, Aliassime, who had played the first round, agreed to the duel with Schwartzman after beating Serbian Filip Krajinovic (39) and will have to face the winner of the crossing in the 16th final between the Belgian David Goffin (13) and the Argentine Federico Delbonis (64).

Look also

For this match, the 30-year-old Azulean will seek to match the record against Goffin since they only played once. In which it was a victory for the Belgian in the series that Argentina and Belgium contested in 2015 for one of the Davis Cup semifinals.

In addition, Delbo will go in search of repeating the feat achieved by Guillermo Vilas in 1980, José Luis Clerc in 1981 and Alberto Mancini in 1989, when they were crowned in the Italian capital.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE