End of cycle: reports assure that Zinedine Zidane will leave Real Madrid



“Zizou” was in the eye of the hurricane for much of the year.

Photo: Javier Soriano / AFP / Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid. The decision would take immediate effect. Fabrizio Romano, the journalist with the most accurate information on each European transfer market, gave the exclusive. Thus the second cycle of the Frenchman at the hand of the club of his loves would end, after a traumatic season in which he was left without La Liga, without Champions and without Copa del Rey.

Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect. ⚪️🚨 #RealMadrid #Zidane – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

Despite the gray campaign, Zidane can leave with his head held high. He fought until the end with a physically melted squad and with injuries everywhere. He seldom enjoyed the full team. Of course, he made mistakes by letting go of an element that gave depth to the squad. But true to his idea, he was two games away from winning the Champions League and one stumbling block from Atlético de Madrid to win La Liga for the second consecutive year.

Also is true that his cycle was worn out: Since the elimination against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, his continuity was questioned to the extreme. The week after the humiliating fall she was shrouded in a tense atmosphere. Questions from journalists about their future and a team that was both physically and mentally very touched. The revolution was necessary.

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, did not stop praising the idol of the institution as a player and coach, and never questioned his continuity. He was not able to fire him. Thus, all the weight of the decision was in the hands of “Zizou”, who finally chose to separate his way.

Zidane at Real Madrid

By taking stock of Zidane’s two stages at Real Madrid, we can see his resounding success. His football will not be the most colorful, but it will be one of the most effective: won 174 games out of the 263 games he coached (66% of victories). He drew 53 games and lost 36 times.

His list of titles it’s just as amazing: three UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

Zidane at Real Madrid: 263 Matches

– 174 Wins (66% win percentage)

– 53 draws

– 36 losses – 605 goals scored, 267 conceded – 3x Champions League

– 2x World’s Best Club Coach

– 2x La Liga

– 2x Spanish Super Cup

– 2x UEFA Super Cup

– 2x FIFA Club World Cup Legend. pic.twitter.com/djPjA8gYbe – Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) May 26, 2021

Zidane surely leaves calm, in search of new challenges that refresh them as a coach and take away the extreme pressure to which he was subjected in Madrid. He will be remembered for all the joys he gave to the meringues, more than for his mistakes. And the most important: will always have the doors open in Valdebebas. It will not be unreasonable to think of a third stage in a few years. It remains to be seen if he will take a few months off or take the reins of another club immediately.