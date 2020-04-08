In an atmosphere of liberation and euphoria, thousands of travelers rushed this Wednesday to leave Wuhan, the Chinese city where the covid-19 pandemic emerged, after a two-and-a-half-month lockdown arose.

At midnight, the quarantine imposed on the 11 million inhabitants of the capital of the province of Hubei ended on January 23, and thousands of passengers began to storm bus and railway stations, some of them wearing comprehensive protective clothing. .

Hao Mei, a native of Enshi, a city 450 km west of Wuahn, explains that she had to leave her two children alone for more than two months, as she was trapped in late January in Wuhan, where she works in a school canteen. .

“I woke up at four today. I feel so good”! “Exclaims this 39-year-old woman, before getting on a train.

“At first, I cried every night. I felt bad because my daughter is still very young. She is only ten years old,” he said.

Authorities believe that some 55,000 people will leave Wuhan by train on Wednesday.

Countless cars and buses passed through tolls on the city limits after highway controls were lifted, . found.

Wuhan is by far the place hardest hit in China by the epidemic. Nearly 2,500 people died in this city, out of the total of more than 3,330 officially registered deaths throughout the country.

This city, where the new coronavirus appeared in late 2019, has been the first in the world to suffer draconian isolation with all its inhabitants confined.

Health authorities believe that a market in Wuhan, where exotic live animals were sold, was the focus of transmission of the virus to man.

The rest of Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, was also quarantined from late January to late March, affecting tens of millions of people.

With the spread of the virus worldwide, several countries adopted similar measures. Today, half of humanity is in one way or another confined.

In Wuhan, the quarantine appears to have paid off, following a dramatic reduction in pollution and death cases in China in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, China announced for the first time zero deaths from the new coronavirus since the covid-19 pandemic emerged.

However, there are doubts about the reliability of the official death figures.

Several families have indicated that people killed in their homes have not been counted, or were not tested at the beginning of the epidemic, when hospitals were overflowing.

“Wuhan deserves to be called a city of heroes,” proclaimed a message released Wednesday at a city station.

“The people of Wuhan have paid a heavy price,” Yao, a 21-year-old man, who boards a train to Shanghai (east), where he works at a restaurant, tells .. “We are glad that the bullring is lifted”

In a station, a robot circulates in the middle of the crowd of passengers, spraying disinfectant at their feet, while emitting a recorded message in which everyone is urged to wear a mask.

Passengers must undergo temperature controls and show a green QR code on their smartphone. This is delivered by the authorities and shows that you are not contaminated by covid-19 nor do you reside in a neighborhood still considered high risk.

The city’s airport has also resumed operations.

The Chinese press unanimously welcomed the lifting of the quarantine. With a recurring headline: “Wuhan, happy to see you again after all this time.”

But, despite the lifting of the blockade, the return to normality will not be immediate.

Various restrictions will be maintained to avoid a second epidemic wave. Schools are still closed. And the inhabitants are urged not to leave the city, or even their homes. Furthermore, given the fears generated by the inhabitants of Wuhan in other parts of the country, those who want to leave will have to undergo in several cases a 14-day quarantine in their destination city.