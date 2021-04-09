End of Carlos Alcaraz’s dream?

04/09/2021 at 7:39 PM CEST

Carlos Alcaraz achieved a great victory this Wednesday by winning in three sets, going back one, to Feliciano López, in the generational duel of the ATP in Marbella. The Murcian agreed in this way to the quarter-finals of an ATP tournament for the first time in his career and now you will have to measure a good player on clay to try to reach the semifinals.

It won’t be easy, he starts off as the underdog for the match at odds 3.0 and although playing at home may encourage him, the truth is should be at the mercy of Casper Ruud, much more done to these situations.

Ruud, who reached the round of 16 at the last Australian Open, has always done well on clay and recently reached the semi-finals in Hamburg in 2020, the third round at Roland Garros and semifinals of the 1000 Masters in Rome, where only Novak Djokovic could stop him.

That is why Alcaraz win today at quota 1.4 seems to us a great option to combine and if we want to go for the simple option, we must stay with him 2-0 from the Norwegian, to quota 2.0.

It will be the first duel between Ruud and Alcaraz, which have never met in their careers.