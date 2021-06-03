End of an era: Legendary Duke and Team USA “Coach K” to retire after next season



Mike Krzyzewski has been at the helm of Duke University for 41 years.

The coaching career from Mike krzyzewski, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame since 2001, would be reaching his final in the 2021-2022 season. The legendary “Coach K“, who has led Duke University for 41 years, as well as Dream Team of the United States team for a decade, decided to step aside as soon as the next NCCAB season ends.

Breaking: Mike Krzyzewski plans for the 2021-22 season to be his final as Duke’s head coach and is finalizing a search process with school officials to name associate head coach Jon Scheyer as coach-in-waiting, according to @wojespn and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/vDmFxhieQE – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2021

Duke is Krzyzewski

Michael Williams Krzyzewski, 74, took the reins of Duke in 1980, after having been an assistant in Indiana (1974-1975) and having debuted as a coach in Army (1974-1975). Since then, the university has become his home. He never agreed to go to coach the NBA.

It became the emblem of the university, and the name of the board, as well as one of the areas surrounding it, were renamed in his honor. His mark on the institution will be remembered forever.

This is the record of the “Coach K”:

With Duke:

5 national championships: 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015. 12 appearances in the Final Four of the NCAA Championship. 15 Atlantic Coast Championship championships. 1,170 wins – Most wins in history for a college-level coach.

With the United States National Team:

3 gold medals at the Olympic Games: Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016. 2 world titles: Turkey 2010, Spain 2014. Record of 75-1.

His current assistant Jon Scheyer, who played for Mike, received the go-ahead from the legend to become Duke’s next coach. But for now, all the spotlight will be on the last “Coach K” dance.