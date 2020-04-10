Cristiano Ronaldo He is in his native Funchal, spending a few hard weeks of quarantine, forced by the coronavirus crisis. The Portuguese star has received criticism from a sector of the population after he was seen training at the Madeira Stadium, and since the government of the Portuguese town has been Juventus footballer’s special condition questioned with respect to the rest of citizens.

“Ronaldo does not have a special permit to train”, said Pedro Ramos, health adviser for the Madeira region. «You have the right to train as long as you respect the rules, like all citizens. He has no privilege, “added the public office regarding Cristiano’s training sessions.

It should be remembered that in Madeira the restrictions for the covid-19 are not so severe such as those that have been forced to take over the Spanish government, and confinement can be skipped to exercise outdoors alone and briefly, something that does not prevent part of the Portuguese inhabitants from having willingly received free training from Cristiano.