Encontronazo between Laura Bozzo and Lolita Cortés in Hoy Program | Instagram

They said everything! As expected, Lolita Courteous and Laura Bozzo starred in a tremendous clash in the middle of the Hoy Program, this during the first presentation on the dance floor of the Peruvian presenter.

Dolores Cortés had no mercy and told Laura’s presenter in America everything after her performance on the dance floor at the hands of the beloved actor Carlos Bonavides, famous for his character of “Wicho” in the Grand Prize.

Laura bozzo and Bonavides danced A Go Gó and enjoyed on the dance floor with their colorful and pink outfits, everything was joy until it was time for criticism from the judges.

As the former Latin Lover fighter knew the tension that existed between Bozzo and Cortés, first of all he questioned the former judge of La Academia on whether or not Laura had a rhythm; to which Lolita Cortés replied that she does.

Andrea Legarreta, Carmelita Salinas, who served as guest judge, and Latin Lover rated the couple a 7 each; in the end was the criticism and rating of Cortés. The famous singer, actress and dancer had no mercy on Laura Bozzo and assured that her classmates gave them a “7” exactly for that, out of mercy.

Cortés spoke about the joy, sympathy and performance of Carlos Bonavides on the track, whom he described as really wanting to give everything in The Stars Dance Today, something that ensures, Bozzo does not have.

The iron judge was clear and indicated in the middle of the Hoy Program that it would be a 5 what she would give them, because half, only Carlos, wanted to be in that place. Faced with the judge’s criticism, the Peruvian lawyer did not remain silent and assured her that she does not care what he says.

Sorry, what you say doesn’t interest me, Bozzo emphasized.

Lolita Cortés continued with her criticism and assured that the famous Peruvian definitely does not dance and has nothing to do on the dance floor. Today, so it would be better if he went to attend to his occupations.

Lady, you don’t dance, and if you have so much work, if you have so many things to do … Go do them.

Cortés assured that there was a lot of mercy in the ratings, especially because they see the joy, the angel and the desire that Carlos Bonavides has for his audience and for dancing.

