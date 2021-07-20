Ence plummets 13% in the stock market after the judicial setback to its factory in Pontevedra

Related news

The mace of the judges of the National Court hit the quote Ence this Monday. Shares of the energy and cellulose company plummet 12.7% to 2.55 euros per share after the court has ruled in favor of cancel the extension that allowed the activity of the company at its facilities in the Pontevedra estuary.

The most bearish crosses of the session led Ence’s graph to 2.42 euros per share, with a fall of 17.1% to a level that represents minimums for its price since November of last year. In fact, since the end of December last year the energy and cellulose group had never left the level of 3 euros per share.

Although the company has announced that will appeal to the Supreme Court the decision of the National Court known last Friday, the blow has been deep in the stock market. In the opinion of the judges, it is pointed out that Ence’s activity in Pontevedra may have a location other than your current location, in a natural area that enjoys special protection, as different groups and the Pontevedra City Council had been denouncing.

Two years of Calvary

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National High Court considers that the Resolution of January 20, 2016 of the General Director of Sustainability of the Coast and the Sea, “does not justify, as required by the Coastal Law, that the paper mill, for its nature cannot have another location ”. A statement towards which Ence showed its “absolute respect” on Friday, although also “your disagreement”.

The Ence’s ordeal around this issue began in March 2019. Then, the Government put itself of profile in the defense of the extension that the team of the popular Mariano Rajoy had granted on an area of ​​373,524 square meters of public land maritime domain. A space where Ence’s kraft pulp mill is located.

More than 5,100 jobs

At that time, its graph was around 6 euros per share. Now, Ence insists that it will exhaust all legal avenues at its disposal to defend its interests. In the same way, he recalled that of this concession “More than 5,100 families depend in Galicia directly and indirectly, “a region that has recently been hit by factory closures of firms such as Alcoa and Siemens Gamesa.

Currently, the Pontevedra biofactory has a permanent workforce of 400 employees joined by 2,700 contractor jobs of the industrial, logistics and transport area. Ence ensures that the plant “fully complies” with all environmental legislation in force, while promoting the use of cellulose, which it describes as “a recyclable, biodegradable and substitute material for plastic derivatives.”

