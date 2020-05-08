Related news

The shorts don’t give up on their siege to the Spanish listed companies. Despite the fact that the prohibition to establish or increase bearish positions has been in force for more than 50 days, eight Ibex companies continue to have a sensitive part of their shareholding held by these speculators. Ence, Indra and Cellnex are the most cornered.

In less than ten days, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) must decide whether to extend or lift the veto on these strategies that allow you to win when an action falls. Although it seems that the worst has happened in the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic in Europe, economists warn that the impact will be persistent in many sectors and analysts are suspicious that, as investors seem to be discounting, stock indices have already hit rock bottom in this crisis.

Faced with this scenario of uncertainty, the bears whose bets have not yet reached the objectives that had been set insist on playing their cards. And that makes them, at a minimum, remain at their thirteen for almost two months, when the CNMV announced the veto for the first time in this crisis.

An awkward podium

Despite this evidence, each of the bearish positions that still hang over the Spanish listed companies today it can be made up of several sections with differentiated reference prices. This would explain why some bearish investors have slightly decreased their bet against certain securities without having completely lifted their presence in them.

The first place of this bitter podium is occupied Ence. The paper company that continues to be one of the primary bets of many ‘value’ managers is also one of the funds dedicated to finding companies in freefall.

4% of its capital is in the hands of the latter, which based on its current price represents more than 27 million euros of bearish investment. Those responsible for this siege are AHL Partners (1.39%), JP Morgan (1.36%), Connor Clarck & Lunn Investment (0.69%) and Capital Volley (0.59%), as it appears in the updated records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The technological Indra it is the second in disagreement, with 2.7% prey to these speculators. At the forefront of those who bet against the company is Ako Capital, with 1.31% of its shares short.

Then, almost tied, Fosse Capital Partners (0.7%) and the Canadian public pension fund (0.69%). Among the three, more than 36 million euros bet against a company that has already lost 25% so far this year.

The Cellnex’s rise to all-time highs with a triple digit appreciation in the past year it attracted many bears. Now, there are still two that are still waiting for the disaster. They are two of the most active hedge funds in these strategies in the Spanish market. From around € 50 per share, AQR Capital (1.17%) and Citadel Europe (0.6%) await darker times for the telecommunications infrastructure company.

An undated merger

A very different situation is that of Mediaset Spain, where the collapse accumulated by the television group has not been enough to get rid of the weight of Adelphi Capital, with 1.41% of its shares bet downward. The long delay in the schedule of the promised merger with its Italian subsidiary is one of the main drawbacks in a setback that erases no less than 54% of its capitalization in the last year.

Already below 1% of capital, four other Ibex 35 stocks have bearish investors. In ACS Marshall Wace is the opportunistic fund that brings together 0.68% of its share capital. It is the same that this Wednesday notified that its position in Acerinox it yielded to 0.49% of capital, a threshold of less than 0.5% -even if it is the minimum- that will make the metal company appear in the coming days as bearish-free in the CNMV’s records.

Between these two previous ones, the also construction company Ferrovial it has AQR Capital as the owner of 0.59% of its share capital, awaiting reversals for its share.

Somewhat more bearable, 0.52% is the bet of Citadel Europe against Sabadell Bank, the entity that has been condemned to trading below the euro per share since mid-January and that so far this 2020 has lost almost 70% of its valuation on the stock market.

.