Encanto, the first Disney movie to return to theaters

Already aiming for a return to normality, Disney has just released the first trailer for its next film, Charm, in which in addition to a new installment of the highly successful animated installments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, a theatrical release date is advanced to November 24, which makes it Disney’s first animated film to return to the big screen since these were closed for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we can see in the first previews, Encanto will repeat with the classic musical formula, combining a tragicomedy story with a moral for the little ones with songs in which authors like Carlos Vives will participate.

Thus, the film will be set in a small and magical town in Colombia, focusing on the curious Madrigal family, whose members have a series of gifts special like being able to change shape, control plant growth, talk to animals, or possess super strength. In fact even the house itself is special, enchanted to dance to the rhythm of daily life and songs of this family.

Although there is also Mirabel, played by Stephanie Beatriz, and the protagonist of this story that will stand out for being the only one in her family without special powers.

If Disney returns to theaters, what about Disney +?

Since cinemas around the world closed due to the pandemic’s restrictions and security regulations, the studio has been changing practically all of its main animated releases from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, among which are Soul, Luca or Raya and the Last Dragon, directly to your streaming service, or with simultaneous releases on both platforms.

Something that makes us think that, despite what is shown in the trailer, Encanto is expected to pass through Disney +.

However, it is yet to be seen how this movie will premiere on the service platform. Given the great relevance that this has acquired for the Disney business, we could still expect an original model return that the company proposed before the pandemic, with a free premiere after a period of time to encourage viewing in theaters; or the possibility of continuing with the latest model, with a closer subsequent release, but for a fee.