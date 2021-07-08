Encanto, the Disney movie set in Colombia, releases its teaser trailer

In Latin America we are large consumers of Hollywood cinema, especially of what Disney does, but few times in its history has the company turned its eyes to southern countries to represent them in its films. After Coco – 97%, which was a massive hit at the Mexican box office, will arrive Charm, an animated film set in Colombia.

Charm is a musical produced by Disney by Byron Howard and Jared bush, co-directors of Zootopia – 98%; the script was written by Bush Y Charise castro smith, while the songs were performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, whom many will remember for The Return of Mary Poppins – 74%, Hamilton – 100% and In the neighborhood – 95%.

The film is set in the mountains of Colombia, and focuses on the Los Madrigales family, who live in a magical house called Encanto, where each of the members has extraordinary powers, with the exception of Mirabel, whom we can see in the first teaser being bullied for not having any gift.

This first advance also shows us that among the powers of the family is to take the form of another person and make flowers grow. This story is not only intended to provide more representation to Latin Americans, but also to be an entertaining adventure for the whole family that satisfies children and adults.

Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed in 2016 that John Lasseter approached him to discuss a director’s project Byron howard; at those moments Charm it was in very early stages of development. In January 2020 Disney announced that it was already working on a feature film about a Latino family, it was the second time that a company film focused on characters from Latin America, the first was Coconut, released in 2017.

Early reports wrongly announced that Charm it would be set in Brazil, but later it was clarified that it would be in Colombia. The first clip was released in December 2020 on Disney’s official Twitter, where only the house of Los Madrigales was shown, accompanied by the song “Colombia, tierra querida”, by the musician Lucho Bermúdez. Charm hitting theaters on November 26, features Stephanie Beatriz in the role of Mirabel Madrigal. The actress is known for her roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine – 100%, The Lego Big Adventure 2 – 78% and In the neighborhood.

The representation of Latin America in Disney films before Coconut it was scarce, but it was not non-existent. On The three knights (1944) Donald Duck travels with the parrot José Carioca and the rooster Panchito Pistoles to various parts of Latin America. The parrot was Brazilian and the rooster Mexican. Then we have The Emperor’s Folly – 85%, that although it is not set in what we know today as Latin America, it is inspired by the Inca Empire, the largest of the indigenous kingdoms prior to the arrival of the Spanish.

In Up, An Adventure of Height – 98%, the protagonists travel to the Paradise Falls in Venezuela, although in the case of this film the country’s culture is not explored and it is a production of Pixar, a Disney subsidiary studio that has stood out for its stories that are enjoyed by children and adults in recent decades.

Disney has several properties that have brought it enormous success, especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and Pixar Animation Studios. However, the company has also succeeded with its own projects such as live-action remakes of animated classics, in recent years Beauty and the Beast – 71%, Aladdin – 70% and The Lion King – 40% had very large box office revenues , and his animated feature films like Wifi Ralph – 91%, Frozen 2 – 80%, Moana: A Sea of ​​Adventures – 96% and Raya and The Last Dragon – 97% were not far behind in terms of success.