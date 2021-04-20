Enagás foreign subsidiaries partially offset the drop in profit

hello.com

Daily horoscope: what are the stars in store for you this Tuesday, April 20?

Astral movements usually give us wise advice, and today’s advice is to pay attention to our intuition before facing any challenge. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) In general terms, we usually say that everything is going well. However, I wonder what it really means. Does this mean that you are a conformist and that for you, that the waters are calm, enough? Or, on the contrary, do you need a radical change that leaves others fascinated? In recent times you have had the feeling that everything has gone at a dizzying pace. Too much even for someone like you. What if you make a mistake or miss a detail? If you choose to go little by little, slowly and ‘with good handwriting’, you will probably do things well. Do not be afraid because this Tuesday you will be self-sufficient. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) Perhaps the best thing is that you stay quiet instead of commenting on a certain matter and jumping into the ‘ring’. Have you not thought that what you say could be taken in a different way than you want? If you really want to drive certain changes, you should take a few risks. You should not move a piece before you have studied all your movements well. Above all, if you are clear about what you should do. This Tuesday, if you do not find a powerful reason, you should let yourself be guided by what your intuition says. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) The reason we came to Earth is not to demonstrate our superiority over the rest. We were not created to try to divert attention or trip our fellow man. In fact, there are many more relevant issues to hatch any of these tricks. If you really want to make it clear that you don’t agree with something, there are many ways to do it. This Tuesday do not get carried away by the nerves of a confrontation. Instead, try to get past that hurdle before it really gets messy. If you are really willing to listen, you may find a consensus. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) The wisest astrologers say that Cancerians need to be calm. But no matter how hard you try, you will always find some reason to silence what your inner voice says. And if there is no reason to be nervous, you will find it. However, today I must remind you that being restless about a change is totally logical. It is normal that you are worried, but what you should not let is that this prevents you from making the most of all the opportunities that come your way. LEO (July 24 – August 23) If we were to pay attention to what the advertising tells us, we would have to fight day after day to be beautiful and young. Otherwise, we will not find anyone who loves us. Although it all depends on the concept of youth you have. I believe that a number is not only the only one that determines youth. The creator of this movie is Leo as well. I have no doubt that this is why he decided to use a lion to open each of his ribbons. Ultimately, this Tuesday, try to keep this in mind. Your youth is a breath of fresh air that will give rise to a very lively relationship. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) If you notice, many films could be summed up in a brave protagonist who has to face a great challenge never seen before. Soon, we position ourselves on his side, and we are all the film waiting for our character to win the victory. And if we see that he runs the risk of losing, our hearts get small … until we realize that what the screen shows us is mere fiction. As soon as we remember it, we enjoy every minute in a very different way. This Tuesday put all your trust in that voice that you have inside. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) Before reading this prediction, could you look at the walls of the room you are in? Do you know how long it has that color? Who chose it? If it is going to last for many years? If it was incorporated with the house? If you really set out to change that wall, surely you would know everything about it and would do your best to put it your way. Now I have to remind you that you are facing an infuriating situation. Ignore negative predictions, it is always in your power to find a logical solution. So don’t dismiss any opportunity that comes your way. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) I want you to try to put yourself in the shoes of a person who likes to meditate and has decided to go live, for a while, inside a cave. This class of people is usually satisfied with the little they have, and does not need others to be happy. It is difficult for us to understand them, but that does not mean that we should put them aside. We simply have to try to understand that what makes us happy does not. This Tuesday you just have to be happy for one person to get that happiness. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) Surely anyone who has ever done a diet will tell you that it is an ongoing problem. You may start doing sports, but in the end, you will get even hungrier and attack the fridge more. Does that mean that it is counterproductive and that in the end you will gain more weight? No, it is simply as simple as that from that moment on you burn more calories and the body needs more energy. Right now you have entered a similar spiral. Even if you are not very clear about it, you will be able to put the scale in balance. And you will do it sooner than you expect. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) You wonder when you should act. How are you going to know that the time has come to do it, and, if you do not detect it well, if it will mean the beginning of a stage full of challenges. For hundreds of years, astrologers have had to try to answer these kinds of questions. After all, our job is to interpret what the stars tell us. But it is very difficult to make astral charts for each moment, and we cannot ask the cosmos for help every time we have to decide something. Luckily, just listen to what our intuition says. This Tuesday, listen to her and you will find out what are the keys to face this situation. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) When it comes to dancing, it is not necessary to have a partner … But it is true that you prepare certain dances, yes. For example, a tango is a thing of two, and a conga of a few more. But there is still a nightmare that overcomes it: not getting more people to join the conga. This Tuesday you will notice that you feel like conflict. However, do not pay it with the other person. If she doesn’t want to be part of the project, don’t force her. You alone can prepare a new choreography, and thus make the other person feel good too. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) In order to put certain issues in common without entering into any type of conflict, we have to be mature enough. But the truth is that, even when we are older, it is often very difficult for us to achieve it. And we are also faced with a dilemma, agreeing with a person when we do not think they are right, isn't that dishonest? If you really want to show your involvement with a certain situation, today you may have to 'betray' your opinion and put up with the urge to say what you really think. Today the goal is to reach an agreement.