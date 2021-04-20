Enagás falls 2.11% in the stock market after presenting results

Madrid, Apr 20 (EFE) .- Enagás shares lead this Tuesday the falls of the main Spanish selective, the IBEX 35, with losses of 2.11%, after announcing to the market a profit of 92.9 million in the first quarter, 22% less.

As explained by the Spanish company, its accounts have been affected by the impact of the new regulatory framework for the 2021-2026 period on gas activity and transportation.

Half an hour after the start of the session, Enagás shares are trading at 18.31 euros after leaving that 2.11%.

At this time, they are the shares that have fallen the most on the IBEX 35, and the third that lose the most in the entire Spanish market, despite the fact that the accounts have been in line with the market consensus estimates, according to analysts from Income 4.

The company has also announced today that it will propose to the General Shareholders’ Meeting – scheduled in May – the payment of a dividend, corresponding to 2020, of 1.68 gross euros per share, which represents an annual increase of 5%.

