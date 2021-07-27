Enagás earns 213 million as of June, 9.8% less due to the CNMC cut

Despite this drop, Enagás’ earnings in the period from January to June are in line with the target it set for 2021 as a whole of a profit of around 380 million euros, thanks to the intensification of the control and control plan. savings in general expenses and the behavior of the group’s investees.

Specifically, the result of the investee companies as of June 30 amounted to 112.9 million euros, compared to 76.2 million euros in 2020, and represents 40.4% of the semi-annual net profit.

The result from the equity method includes the contribution of the 30.2% stake in the US company Tallgrass Energy and the 16% of TAP, which for the first time contributes for a full six-month period since its start-up at the end of 2020.

In addition, the increase in efficiency has allowed a 5.3% reduction in operating expenses, while the company maintains its firm commitment to employment.

The total income of the group chaired by Antonio Llardén at the end of June amounted to 480.6 million euros, with a fall of 13.2% compared to the same period of 2020, mainly due to the entry into force of the new regulatory framework approved by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) and the termination of the Al-Andalus and Extremadura contract.

For its part, the gross operating profit (Ebitda) stood at 451.3 million euros as of June 30, 5.9% lower than that obtained in the same period of 2020.

Enagás’ net investment figure in the first semester amounted to 37.7 million euros, and mainly includes investment in the national business.

The figure for cash flows from operations (FFO) at the end of the first semester was 343.1 million euros, 3.1% higher. This increase in FFO is explained, among other effects, by the dividends received from investee companies, which as of June 30, 2021 have amounted to 64.5 million euros. Of this amount, 22.8 million correspond to the distribution of a dividend by Tallgrass Energy charged to fiscal year 2020.