Related news

The Board of Directors of Enagás, S.A. has agreed, in its session on May 25, 2020, call ordinary general shareholders’ meeting, to celebrate, on first call, the June 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Company’s registered office located at Paseo de los Olmos number 19, 28005 Madrid and, if the attendance quorum required by Law and the Bylaws is not reached, on second call, the June 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon, also at the registered office of the Company located at Paseo de los Olmos number 19, 28005 Madrid, the same cards issued for the first call being valid.

The shareholders are informed that the holding of the General Meeting on second call is foreseeable. If not, it will be notified in advance and sufficient publicity.

If, at the time of the general meeting, the state of alarm had been extended or, once the state of alarm was lifted, restrictions or recommendations by public authorities in relation to the mobility of persons or with respect to to meetings of more than a certain number of people, and under the provisions of article article 41 of Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of March 17, on extraordinary urgent measures to face the economic and social impact of Covid -19, the general meeting of shareholders will be held without the physical assistance of shareholders, representatives or guests.

Telematics

Given this eventuality, and given the exceptional circumstances currently existing, the shareholders are urged to make use of the means of representation and remote voting (by postal correspondence or electronic communication) or telematic assistance (through the application created for this purpose) that are indicated in this call. In any case, the Company will confirm, with a minimum notice of five (5) calendar days from the date of the General Meeting, by means of the publication of a complementary announcement, the regime for holding the General Meeting and the possibility or not physical assistance. The shareholders are reminded that physical attendance, if possible, would revoke the representation granted and the vote cast by means of

long distance comunication.

In any case, the general meeting of shareholders will be retransmitted through the corporate website.

.