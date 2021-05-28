Enagás approves a 5% increase in its dividend charged to 2020

Enagas today celebrated its general meeting of shareholders electronically, in which the 2020 accounts, the management report and all the items included in the Agenda have been approved.

Specifically, during his speech, the CEO of Enagás, Marcelino Oreja, has recalled that Enagás “has met its objectives, for the fourteenth consecutive year, in a year in which many companies suffered a serious impact on their numbers ”. Along these lines, he explained that Enagás has been able to meet all of its objectives, “and even exceed them”, mainly thanks to four factors: the perfect functioning of the company’s infrastructures, the control of operating and financial expenses, the contribution of 174.8 million euros from the investees -almost 8% more than in 2019-, and a positive non-recurring financial result of 18.4 million euros.

Among the main milestones for 2020, the CEO of Enagás highlighted the start in November of the commercial operation of the European Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas pipeline, a key infrastructure for European energy diversity and security, after more than 4 years of construction.

He also explained the good performance of Tallgrass Energy, which has allowed a total distribution of dividends of 91 million dollars in 2021 out of 2020, and recalled that in March, Tallgrass reached a strategic alliance with Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of the True group Companies and second largest pipeline operator in the Bakken basin, to grow in the US market.

Shareholder remuneration

Specifically, in relation to shareholder remuneration, the Enagás General Meeting has approved a total dividend per share of 1.68 euros charged to fiscal year 2020, which represents an increase of 5% compared to 2019.

In this line, the President of Enagás, Antonio Llardén, He recalled that one of the company’s priorities is to offer shareholders an attractive and sustainable remuneration, and has reiterated the commitment to continue increasing the dividend by at least 1% per year for 2021, 2022 and 2023. “As of fiscal year 2024, and until 2026, with the data we have today, we are committed to maintaining a sustainable dividend of 1.74 euros per share ”, he added.

Likewise, the company has indicated that, since the 2020 General Meeting, the percentage of minority shareholders has increased and they already represent 24% of the company’s share capital.

Commitment to a just and ecological transition

On the other hand, during his speech, Antonio Llardén pointed out that in the current context it is a priority to “work for reconstruction and for a future that leaves no one behind”, and stressed that “at Enagás we are doing it”. Llardén recalled the “objective of contributing to a just transition as a basis for economic recovery, especially in the territories most affected by the energy transition, creating sustainable employment and making Spanish industry more competitive” and also pointed out that “maintaining and creating employment is a priority for Enagás ”(in 2020 the company’s workforce increased by 2%).

From the perspective of the ecological transition as a lever for change, Llardén explained to shareholders “the company’s total commitment to decarbonisation, a global, urgent and urgent challenge.” In February of this year, Enagás advanced its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2040A milestone that has been possible thanks to a plan of more than 50 energy efficiency projects that has already allowed it to reduce its emissions by 63.2% since 2014.

According to Llardén, in this active contribution to the global reduction of emissions, “Enagás’s infrastructures play a fundamental role”. Thus, he explained that taking advantage of existing infrastructures allows decarbonisation to be carried out in the most efficient way and can facilitate that, in its large-scale development, renewable gases reach a competitive price.

Wide range in renewable gases

The President of Enagás recalled that the company “has been working on renewable gas projects for both green hydrogen and biogas for years”. Regarding green hydrogen, he has highlighted “three levers” to make it competitive: innovation and development of new, more efficient technologies, using everything that is already available to decarbonise, and having a financing route to make green hydrogen competitive in the first place. phase.

Thanks to the company’s journey in renewable gases, Enagás has presented a total of 55 projects (34 of green hydrogen and 21 of biomethane) to the different expressions of interest for the Next Generation funds of the European Union. Some of them are also potential candidates to be projects of common interest of the EU (IPCEI).

Regarding biomethane, a less known and underused energy resource in Spain, Llardén highlighted its “enormous potential for decarbonisation and for the development of the circular economy, especially in the most depopulated areas”.

Enagas has renewable gas projects in all the Autonomous Communitiess that can represent a total joint investment of around 6,000 million euros.

Three major strategic areas

From a strategic point of view, Llardén stressed the importance of Enagás’ three main business areas, which will guide the future of the company in the medium term: regulated assets in Spain, which have a stable regulatory framework until 2026 and a future clearly linked to its contribution to the decarbonisation process; international assets, which are already making an important contribution to the company’s results; and the activity in renewable gases.