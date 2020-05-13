In case you didn’t know, you can navigate in full-screen mode in Microsoft Edge, hiding the toolbar, tabs, and other interface things to give you full-screen web pages. For this reason, we will explain how you can enable and disable full screen mode in Microsoft Edge, the native Windows browser.

In order for you to improve the interface in this browser, you can disable homepage and tab articles in Microsoft Edge. You will surely find a performance improvement in this browser.

Similarly, these instructions apply to both Microsoft’s new Chromium-based open source Edge browser and the original version of Microsoft Edge that came with Windows 10.

Press F11 to toggle full screen mode in Microsoft Edge

With Microsoft Edge open, you can press the F11 key on your keyboard to enter full screen mode at any time. Now, press the F11 key again to exit full screen mode. In this way, the F11 key toggles full screen mode on and off.

This keyboard shortcut works in all the most used web browsers, including Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. If you ever need to enter or exit full screen mode while browsing the internet in any web browser, simply press the F11 key.

You can use the Zoom menu

Similarly, you can activate full screen mode with the mouse. To do so, click on the menu button in the upper right corner of the Edge browser window. This button is the one with the three dots in a row.

To the right of the Zoom option in the menu, click the button called “Full Screen” to activate the full screen browsing experience. This button looks like a diagonal arrow.

When in full screen mode, move the mouse to the top of the screen and click the “X” button to exit full screen mode. The button only appears when you move the mouse to the top of the screen. Similarly, you can press the F11 key to exit Microsoft Edge full-screen mode.

If you are using the classic version of Edge that comes with Windows 10, you must move your mouse to the top of the screen to reveal the hidden toolbar. In this toolbar, click on the “Do not maximize” button, between the minimize and close buttons in the upper right corner of the screen, so you can deactivate the full screen mode.

In the same way, you can click the menu button, which is the three dots, and then press the “Full Screen” button again so you can disable full screen mode in Microsoft Edge. Additionally, the F11 key will also toggle full-screen mode on and off in the classic version of Edge.

The Win + Shift + Enter key trick, only in the previous version of Microsoft Edge

If you are using the classic version of Microsoft Edge, you can also press Win + Shift + Enter to enter and exit full screen mode. However, the F11 key does the same thing in both versions of Edge, so you should press F11 instead. It is a single key press and can save you a lot of time.

The Win + Shift + Enter shortcut really works for all Windows universal platform applications. All this in Windows 10, including other applications such as the Mail application. But it doesn’t work on classic desktop apps like new Microsoft Edge.

Maximize vs full screen mode in Microsoft Edge

Using full screen mode in Microsoft Edge is different from maximizing the browser window. When you maximize Microsoft Edge by clicking the normal “Maximize” button, to the left of the “X” button in the upper right corner of the window, Edge will take up your entire screen.

But you’ll still see the Windows desktop taskbar, as well as the tab bar, address bar, bookmarks bar if enabled, and other interface elements. So the full screen mode in Microsoft Edge is different. In full screen mode, you will not see the tab bar and other interface elements.

You will only see the current web page and scroll bar. Edge’s full-screen mode is great for giving presentations and watching videos.

You can watch videos on the web in full screen mode

Enabling full screen mode with the F11 key or from the Zoom menu will not always give you a full screen video player. On websites like YouTube, you will need to click the full screen button on the video player to fill the entire screen. If you press the F11 key while watching YouTube videos, the YouTube website will take up your entire screen, but the video will remain the same size.

This way, if you have enabled full screen mode to watch a video, you can press the Esc key on your keyboard to exit full screen mode. You can also press the F11 key or click the “Full Screen” button on the video player again so you can disable it.

You can also press the “F” key on your keyboard to toggle YouTube’s full-screen mode on and off while watching any video. This is one of the many keyboard shortcuts for YouTube and works in all known web browsers.

Edge browser is much better than Internet Explorer

Microsoft’s new open source Edge browser offers a high-performance browsing experience. With which Google Chrome users will feel at home. It should be noted that it is infinitely better than Internet Explorer in previous versions of Windows.

In this way, the full screen experience in Microsoft Edge is like the full screen mode of Google Chrome. So if you are a Chrome user, you can activate and deactivate the full screen mode in the same way.

However, Microsoft Edge is not quite the same as Google Chrome. Unlike Chrome, the new Edge comes with a built-in tracking prevention feature. Other features are similar in both browsers, such as Edge’s “InPrivate” mode, which is practically the same as Google Chrome’s incognito mode.

Finally, you can now download the new Edge browser and Microsoft plans to implement it for all Windows 10 computer users through Windows Update in the near future.

