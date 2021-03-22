[EN VIVO ONLINE] Mexico vs. Costa Rica NOW for the Concacaf Pre-Olympic: time, TV and streaming to watch the game via TUDN, Las Estrellas and more

LIVE | LIVE | ONLINE | The Mexican team sub-23 collides with Costa Rica TODAY Sunday March 21 after the good debut a few days ago. The party has an appointment at the Akron Stadium from 19:30 CDMX and will be broadcast Live for TUDN Y The stars for Mexico.

The group that directs Jaime Lozano will be presented again in the Concacaf pre-Olympic on this second day of Group A. In its debut, the Mexican team thrashed Dominican Republic 4-1, with a stellar performance by Francisco Cordova scoring 3 goals to be the top scorer of the tournament. Costa Rica, on the other hand, it fell in its debut 1-0 against U.S.

+ How, when and where to watch the Concacaf Pre-Olympic

Costa Rica vs. Mexico: when will the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic match be?

The Costa Rica vs. Mexico for the second date of Group A of the 2020 Concacaf Pre-Olympic TODAY Sunday, March 21 at Akron Stadium.

Hours according to each country:

CDMX: 19:30 hours

Costa Rica: 19:30 hours

U.S: 18:30 PT / 21:30 ET

Transmission: how to watch the game live and direct?

Mexico: TUDN and The Stars

U.S: TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA

Canada: OneSoccer

International: Bet365