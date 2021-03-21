[EN VIVO HOY] Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad ONLINE by LaLiga: schedule and TV channels to SEE this great game

Great game for LaLiga! The Barcelona of Lionel messi is measured before Real society in a vibrant duel TODAY Sunday, March 21 for the 28th day of the Spanish contest. The duel will take place in the Anoeta Stadium and you will see it LIVE Y LIVE through DIRECTV Sports in Southamerica, SKY Sports in Mexico and Fanatiz for the United States. Do not miss this duel.

+ The former coach of Real Madrid who said that before the Classics he did not talk about Messi: “They were going to get scared”

The “Txuri” suffered a 1-0 defeat against Granada that ended their positive streak of two victories and the same number of matches. But his fight to enter an international cup is more than intact. At the moment, those led by Imanol Alguacil are in the fifth position (Europa League) with 45 units, matched with Real Betis that today would go to the Conference League, nine from the place to Champions of Seville and taking five to Villarreal.

Everything can be summed up in a single competition and that is to win the Spanish league until the final match of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao is avenged. The Blaugranas continue on a streak in the league field knowing that they have not lost since December 5, 2020 against Cádiz, accumulating 14 victories and 3 equalities. So far, those led by Ronald Koeman are in third place with 59 points, four behind Atlético Madrid and one below Real.

In the first league game of the season, from the Camp Nou, the homeowner won 2-1 with goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong, who turned the scoreboard previously opened by Willian José. But La Real has not imposed itself, both locally and officially, since April 9, 2016, when Mikel Oyarzabal scored the final 1-0.

Day and Time: When will Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona for LaLiga?

The game of Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona will take place at the Anoeta Stadium this Sunday, March 21.

Schedules and tv channel:

Spain: 9:00 p.m. by Movistar LaLiga (M46 O110), M. LaLiga UHD (M440 O111), M. LaLiga 1 (M47 O112) Y LaLiga TV Bar

Argentina: 17:00 hours by DirecTV Sports

Brazil: 17:00 hours by ESPN

chili: 17:00 hours by DirecTV Sports

Paraguay: 17:00 hours by DirecTV Sports

Uruguay: 17:00 hours by DirecTV Sports

Bolivia: 16:00 hours by DirecTV Sports

Venezuela: 16:00 hours by DirecTV Sports

Colombia: 15:00 hours by DirecTV Sports

Ecuador: 15:00 hours by DirecTV Sports

Peru: 15:00 hours by DirecTV Sports

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.: by SKY Sports

U.S: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET by beIN Sports Y Fanatiz