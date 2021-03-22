[EN VIVO AQUÍ] Santos Laguna vs. León ONLINE for the Guard1anes 2021 of the MX League: time and TV to SEE the match LIVE via FOX Sports 2

LIVE | LIVE | ONLINE | Santos Laguna Y Lion they will close the Sunday day TODAY Sunday, March 21 for the date 12 of Guard1anes Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League. The duel will take place in the New Corona Stadium and you will see it Live by the screen of FOX Sports 2 at 7:06 p.m. Central Mexico.

Follow the MINUTE by MINUTE by Bolavip:

Duel between both ends of the classification. The Warriors they got on the podium of the Guard1anes 2021 thanks to his two consecutive victories, the last one against Xolos as a visitor by 1-0. In the other side, Lion smiled again after beating Necaxa in the past day and thus cut a streak of four games without getting a win. Both teams are doing well for today.

Date and time: when will the Santos Laguna vs. Lion?

The match between Santos Laguna vs. Leon for Liga MX will be TODAY Sunday, March 21 at the New Corona Stadium.

Hours by country:

Mexico: 19:06 hours

U.S: 17:06 PT / 20:06 ET

Argentina: 22:06 hours

Transmission: how to watch the game LIVE and LIVE?

The match will be broadcast LIVE and LIVE on FOX Sports 2 for both Mexico and the United States.