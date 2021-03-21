[EN VIVO AHORA] Atlético Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés LIVE on LaLiga: time and TV to watch this game LIVE via ESPN

LIVE | LIVE | ONLINE | Atlético de Madrid from Luis Suarez vs. Deportivo Alavés they play NOW by the date of 28 The league. The meeting will take place in the Metropolitan Wanda and it will be broadcast LIVE through the screen of ESPN for South America, SKY Sports for Mexico and Fanatiz for the United States.

After the tough elimination suffered against Chelsea in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the “Colchonero” only has to focus on the local tournament since in the Copa del Rey he said goodbye early against a second division team. 2 wins and 2 draws, being the last one against Getafe without goals, accumulates Aleti in the League. At the moment, those led by Argentine Diego Pablo “Cholo” Simeone are leaders with 63 units, three more than Real and four above Barcelona.

While the visit does not have a good time, although his last draw against Cádiz by 1-1 favored him to end the streak of four defeats in a row, but the “Babazorros” only won once in an accumulated 12 matches, of which eight are falls, three equalities and only one victory. So far, those led by Abelardo Fernández are 18th with 23 units, knowing that they can get out of the direct descent if they win and Elche (24) together with Valladolid (26) do not.

When they met in the first part of the season, the triumph of Aleti at home was present 2-1 with goals from Marcos Llorente and Suarez, although Felipe against provisionally equalized. To find the last official victory and as a visitor to Alavés, you have to go to May 10, 2003, when at the Vicente Calderón they won by the minimum with Adrian Ilie’s goal.

Date and time: when is Atlético Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés for LaLiga?

The Atlético Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés, for the 28th day of LaLiga, will take place this Sunday, March 21 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Schedule and TV channel according to each country:

Spain: 18:30 hours by Movistar LaLiga (M46 O110), M. LaLiga 1 (M47 O112) Y LaLiga TV Bar

Argentina: 14:30 hours by ESPN

Uruguay: 14:30 hours by ESPN

Brazil: 14:30 hours by ESPN

chili: 14:30 hours by ESPN

Paraguay: 14:30 hours by ESPN

Bolivia: 13:30 hours by ESPN

Venezuela: 13:30 hours by ESPN

Colombia: 12:30 hours by ESPN

Ecuador: 12:30 hours by ESPN

Peru: 12:30 hours by ESPN

Mexico: 11:30 hours by SKY Sports

U.S: 10:30 PT / 13:30 ET by Fanatiz Y beIN SPORTS