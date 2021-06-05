En-Nesyri will continue at Sevilla

06/04/2021

On at 20:54 CEST

The representative of Youssef En-Nesyri, Anas Ouzifi, confirmed this Friday to ‘ABC’ the firm desire of the Moroccan striker to continue in the Seville despite the offers he is receiving from important clubs in Europe, especially from the Premier.

“A few days ago I spoke with him and he made it very clear to me. I do not stop receiving calls from clubs that want to hire him. One of them even told me that he had spoken with Sevilla. But I assure you one hundred percent that En-Nesyri is not going to leave& rdquor ;, stated the agent.

In addition, the representative still gave one more detail: “We are no longer listening to offers. I am saying the same to all the clubs, that En-Nesyri does not want to know anything and that his only wish is to continue at Sevilla & rdquor ;.

The excellent season of Fez, author of 24 goals, has earned him to be included by ‘France Football’ in the best African eleven of the year together with Ryad Mahrez (Manchester City) and Mohamed salah in attack. The lineup is completed Edouard mendy (Chelsea); Achraf hakimi (Inter), Kalidou koulibaly (Naples), Edmond tapsoda (Bayer Leverkusen), Reinildo Mandava (Lille); Amadou Haïdara (RB Leipzig), Frank kessie (Milan) e Ihlas Bebou (Hoffemheim).