En-Nesyri liquidates a pasty encounter in Nervión

They will not win the League, but Sevilla does not lose face to the championship. Until the last gasp, until it is mathematically possible, the Andalusians will fight for their goals, which, to this day, happen, realistically, to surpass their best record of league points, established at 77. En-Nesyri, yes, another Once the Moroccan was in charge of knocking out a combative Valencia. The changes introduced by Julen Lopetegui were key.

At this point in the football course, legs are heavy and ideas are scarce. Fatigue, together with the Sevillian weather, invited us to nap in Nervión. Voro’s ultra-defensive approach didn’t help the show either.. The eternal interim raised a leafy 5-3-2 that short-circuited the slowed Andalusian game.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The monopoly of the ball was Sevilla, but there were no black holes in the rear. Not even En-Nesyri’s stride found any space. The Moroccan claimed a penalty in a hug from Lato. Warmer things have been pointed out this course. Estrada Fernández and the VAR did not see anything punishable. The video refereeing did annul a goal to Suso due to the illegal position of the man from Cádiz.

Uncorseted and ambitious, Valencia tightened the pegs and flipped the tortilla. From dominated to dominator. The speed of Guedes on the right generated imbalances that Vallejo, on two occasions, could not convert.

Lopetegui got fed up and agitated his team with the entry of Fernando, Acuña and Papu Gómez. Hunky-dory. Sevilla settled on a foreign plot and cracked the orange wall. En-Nesyri beat Ferro’s back, corroborated by millimeters by the VAR, and defined left-handed for his eighteenth league goal.

The coup, by chronometer and Valencian spirit, was definitive. Sevilla return to the path of victory and glimpse their historical record of league points (77).