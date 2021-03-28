[En imágenes] A week of impressive show of force from the Etna volcano

The most active volcano in Europe, Etna, is offering a spectacle that amazes even the volcanologists who know the colossus of the Mediterranean best.

The volcano, located east of the Italian island of Sicily, has been lighting up the night sky with spectacular eruptions of lava, ash and volcanic rock for a week.

Although no damage or injuries have been reported, the nearby Catania airport was temporarily closed, and residents of the nearby town of Pedara reported that it appeared that rocks were raining down last week, when a thick blanket of ash covered the city.

Experts were already impressed with the eruption that occurred over the weekend. However, the one that occurred on the night of February 22-23 was even greater, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy.

The volcanologist Boris Behncke, from the Etna Observation Center of the National Institute, has followed the latest paroxysms with astonishment. Writing on the institute’s website this week, he said that after “gifting us with moments of suspense” during the previous nights, Etna finally erupted in a way that “those of us who have worked on this for decades have rarely seen.”

Referring to the evening’s activity, he tweeted Tuesday: “Did I call the February 20-21 paroxysm of #Etna ‘unbelievably powerful’? Well, its successor, on the night of February 22-23, was MUCH more powerful. ” with a photo taken from his home in Tremestieri Etneo.

The lava rivers are visible from space in recent days as shown in the image of the European Commission’s Defense and Space Industry team that manages the Copernicus terrestrial observation network.

European satellites have also made it possible to observe the thick column of gases that has covered a large part of the Mediterranean. Adam Platform obtained this image showing the sulfur dioxide cloud reaching Sardinia, Corsica and the north of the Italian Peninsula this Tuesday.

Incredible #Etna! The SO2 emissions of the #Italian volcano, after last night’s violent paroxysm, reached Sardinia, Corsica and part of #Italy, as can be seen in this image #Copernicus # Sentinel5p (February 23) said from Adam Platform on Twitter.

Scientists know it as the “good volcano” because its eruptions do not usually cause serious damage and it attracts millions of tourists to the island because of its beauty.

The last time it became active was at the beginning of February, but it was also activated the previous month, at the height of Christmas.