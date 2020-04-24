This Friday, EMS / Taubaté announced the hiring of lifter Bruninho, 33, captain of the Brazilian volleyball team and Olympic champion at the Rio 2016 Games, for the next season.

Bruninho is captain of the national team (Photo: FIVB Disclosure)

The player, who has played for Italy’s Civitanova in the past two seasons, has six career Super League titles. In total, there were six seasons playing in the Italian volleyball league, where he also played for Modena. On Italian soil, he won seven titles in total, including national titles, one European and one club world cup.

The athlete is in Brazil fulfilling the quarantine period due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but it was officially presented in a video recorded and broadcast to fans on Taubaté’s social networks.

– I am very happy that we can announce my arrival at EMS Taubaté Funvic. I am very excited about this new challenge in my career and also looking forward to entering the court in this city that embraced volleyball. Among the reasons that made me accept this invitation to defend Taubaté, one of the main reasons is the project as a whole, which is victorious and has remained at a high level within national volleyball and now also in South America – said Bruninho.

The athlete also reinforces that another factor that weighed in his choice to defend Taubaté this season is the nature of the project’s involvement with the city and the issue of education added to the sport.

– Taubaté has this differential of not only being a high performance team that seeks victories and success on the courts, but it is also a project that is based on education and other social projects in the municipality involving sport. I think that this type of values ​​is extremely important for society – he comments.

In the coming weeks, Taubaté will announce other news, such as Argentine coach Javier Weber, forward Maurício Borges and João Rafael, as well as opposites Felipe Roque and Gabriel Cândido.

