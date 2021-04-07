Emre Mor will have to undergo surgery for his pubalgia

04/07/2021 at 6:57 PM CEST

Turkish midfielder Emre Mor will be operated on this Thursday for pubalgia that he suffers after the conservative treatment he underwent has not solved his discomfort, Celta de Vigo reported on Wednesday.

“Due to the lack of response to conservative treatment and despite the numerous techniques of this type of treatment carried out, the celestial striker maintains discomfort, so the medical services indicate surgical treatment & rdquor ;, explained the Galician club in its statement.

The operation will be carried out this Thursday by the head of the club’s medical services, Juan José García Cota, and Dr. Alberto López, a specialist in abdominal surgery.

The winger played his last official match on January 24 against Eibar, when he was substituted at halftime by compatriot Okay Yokuslu. Then he chained three substitutions – Granada, Atlético de Madrid and Elche – before traveling to Dubai to undergo a treatment that has not given the expected recovery result.