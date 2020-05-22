We will not discover the Cristiano’s competitive soul by now but Emre Can, former teammate of Luso at Juventus, He has revealed how the ‘7’ reacted to the defeats he suffered in training. In addition, he has also explained what he did when he won.

The German has been able to experience in first person the “winning mindset” of the star of the ‘Vecchia Signora’: “If he loses a training match he gets in a bad mood”. Yes, when he wins, “he celebrates it in the locker room and upsets the losers.” Ronaldo’s anger goes beyond official competitions, although Emre assures that Cristiano “is a leader” in Turin.

The player of the Borussia Dortmund abandoned this winter market Italy for the loss of prominence in the onces. Sarri did not give him the opportunities he was looking for and returned to his native country.

TITLE HUNGER

At 26 he can already boast of being champion of everything at club level, but wants more: “I want to win the Bundesliga. I don’t want to settle for second place behind Bayern. “. The footballer played for the team from Munich and got the ‘Orejona’ in 2013.

A title that he would love to get again, although it will not be this year, since Dortmund was eliminated before the break for the coronavirus at the hands of PSG in the round of 16: “My dream is to win the Champions”.

