EmRata shows her natural hair for the first time and it’s Chinese!

In the image, the model appears posing in front of a mirror while stretching one of her Chinese locks with one hand. She is wearing a two-tone knit sweater and a graphic t-shirt. Judging from the photo, your curly hair appears to be manageable since it is not so tight.

This is not the first time that Emily surprises us with a change of look, although her straight, layered, shoulder length hair is her signature lookOn red carpets, she has surprised us wearing extra long extensions, she has painted it platinum blonde and has even worn a bob and even a pixie. Ahhh and also fringe.

No matter how her hair is, natural, painted or straight, the model always looks spectacular.