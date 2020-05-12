If you ever wondered when would be a good time to get into debt, the answer has already arrived. It is time to empty the savings bank, ask for an unpayable loan, pawn until what is not, and incidentally, look under the mattress in case we miraculously find a few pennies. The legendary guitar Kurt Cobain used on the 1993 MTV Unplugged in New York will be auctioned off and may be all yours.

Can you imagine jamming with Cobain’s electro-acoustic guitar whenever you feel like it? That’s a treat for any music lover. In a new memorabilia auction by Nirvana and Kurt Cobain, they are looking to find a new home for their iconic guitar.

The auction will be part of the “Music Icons” sale at Julien’s Auctions, and will take place on June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills and on the Julien’s Auctions website.

How much are we talking about, Sopitas?

First we go with the specifications of the guitar so that you will feel more and more enter the auction. The guitar is a Martin D-18E from 1959. It has Martin guitar strings.And it’s sold with the original hard case Cobain adorned with a flyer for the Poison Idea band’s 1990 album Feel the Darkness.

Inside the case you can also find three pens that Cobain used and a small decorated suede bag. Now yes … If you want to get this piece of history, all you need (to start) is a million dollars …

“This important guitar has earned its rightful place in rock & roll history as the instrument performed by one of rock’s most influential musicians and icons in one of the best and most memorable live performances of all time ”Darren Julien, president and CEO of the auction house, said in a statement.

“But Sopitas, I only have enough for a broken guitar :(“

This is your lucky day! These are hard times and money is tight. The good thing is that next to the guitar that Cobain used in the Unplugged, the sale will have a couple more lots of Nirvana. One of these includes a Fender Strat guitar that Cobain trashed during the In Utero tour in 1994.

Out there also includes the silver shirt he wore in the “Heart-Shaped Box” video, the typed setlist that was used in the Unplugged, and the sheets with the written letters of “Plateau”, “The Man Who Sold the World” and “Lake of Fire”.

Last October, at a similar auction, the green knit sweater Cobain wore during the same Unplugged sold at Julien’s Auctions for just over 6 million pesos.

