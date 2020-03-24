Empty beaches in the Mexican Caribbean: this is how the spring holiday season is lived by COVID-19

Before the pandemic of coronavirus, the sector tourist will have a strong negative impactWell, in the Mexican Caribbean, with its popular hotel zone of Cancun, a Monday was registered 36% occupancy, according to authorities, while the government reported that the number of infected by the virus reached 367 and four deaths were registered because of the disease.

In the last days, the presence of 80,000 tourists in this area. As reported by the DW newspaper, many businesses such as restaurants, discos, bars and shopping malls have decided to close temporarily in the absence of customers. In addition, the medium indicates that tourists who decide to leave their hotels go to public clowns to take advantage of the sandbanks and there form natural pools.

Octavio Aguilar Valenzuela, founder of Afan International Consultants, indicated that in 2020, Mexico could lose million visitors. In an interview with the Sputnik newspaper, Aguilar Valenzuela noted that the effect will be very serious for the country, since the Americans they started to decrease considerably their air travel and even more, those that perform outside the US.

Regarding the Mexican Caribbean, the authorities they asked employers to work in the recovery stage Setting in motion promotional campaigns when the health situation begins to improve. Furthermore, they recommended that the first stage of these actions should be focused on the Mexican market and later direct efforts to International panorama.

On the other hand, the loss of jobs in the labor sector, derived from the crisis in the tourism sector due to the pandemic, can aggravate the country’s economic situation in the coming months. The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced the closure of 13 of the archaeological sites located in the state of Quintana Roo, among which stands out Tulum, positioned as the third most visited in the country.

One of the highest seasons in terms of the influx of tourists in the Mexican Caribbean is the “spring break”, in which, tens of thousands of young americans, they reach these Mexican beaches. However, in the global context in which they have been registered 292,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12,784 deaths from the disease, travel restrictions destined to stop the spread of the virus, they prevent the tourist occupation from being favored.

Another problem of tourism is that it is a good discretionary, which means that people they don’t have to travel. According to him Tourism Research and Competitiveness Center of the Anahuác University (Cicotur), the Covid-19 pandemic can cause a drop in tourism gross domestic product from the country of 3 to 5% in 2020 and stay negative until 2021.

However, Mexico is not the only country in which this sector is having difficulties, since this economic activity is based on the interaction of people. The repercussions can be seen directly in travel supply and demand. In addition to this, the global economic situation poses a risk, since currently the world is in a context of political, social and commercial tensions.

On the other hand, Marisol Venegas, secretary of tourism of Quintana Roo, noted that most of the travelers this season come from U.S. “Since practically all (spring breakers) come from the North American market, welcome to provisions that the United States has issued and, therefore, the reduction is obvious “, stressed the official.