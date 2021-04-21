Empowering fantasy or the opposite? Let’s talk about the end of ‘A promising young woman’

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE UNA JOVEN PROMETEDORA]

“It was the only ending that seemed real to me”. TO Emerald Fennell they have asked him a lot about the end of A promising young woman. The film nominated for 5 Oscars was recently released in Spain, facilitating new voices to join a debate spurred since mid-2020: through various media or social networks delighted that a film gives so much conversation. Curiously, its volume has not been lit so much by the portrait of the culture of rape (on whose lucidity there seems to be consensus) but by its outcome. The last minutes of A promising young woman, which exacerbate the director and screenwriter’s taste for breaking expectations.

A small resume. At one point in the Cassie footage (Carey Mulligan) decides to take her revenge to the end against the man who raped (and caused death) her friend Nina, for which she devises a risky plan: infiltrate the cabin where the rapist is enjoying his bachelor party, disguised as a stripper, and punish him as he deserves. Things do not go as expected and Cassie is forced to complete her mission once she has been killed, resorting to a plan B that manages to send Al Monroe (Chris lowell) to jail. Is it satisfactory? Is it unnecessarily cruel? Does it contradict everything A promising young woman has told us so far?

At CINEMANÍA we have turned to the voices of various critics and filmmakers to give us their opinion on the matter. Because yes, there is a lot to talk about A Promising Young Woman.

Should we be scandalized?

Janire Zurbano believes that “A promising young woman makes controversy her ultimate weapon of revenge and her outcome goes along the same lines”. Zurbano, critic of the house, believes not only that Fennell was aware of the blisters that this turn was going to raise, but also that this has to be seen as the definitive defeat, text message through, of “One of the great villains in this story: impunity.” “That sexist impunity whose power destroys and legitimizes violence. Let us be scandalized by it and not by an ending perfectly in line with the one that has always been the tone of the film, twisted and stimulating ”.

Does this mean that Cassie has had to blow herself up against the patriarchy? What should be seen as a triumphant gesture, like Cassie did things the way she wanted them? Beatriz Martinez, criticism of Frames, Cultur Plaza and other media, is not so sure. “I think something just happens to him that can happen to you when you’re getting into the wolf’s mouth. Something that hasn’t happened to her before because she was in control of the situation, but in this case she doesn’t have it and she ends up dead “. As Fennell insisted, for Martinez this outcome would in effect be a concession to realism. “I don’t think Cassie wanted to die, she just knew she was playing with fire and that’s why she devised this plan B.”

Cassie in the cabin

“The only thing he wanted was what he has always done during this revenge journey, which is not violence but to face the aggressors; let them realize that they are monsters and that mask of hypocrisy in which they have taken refuge within society falls ”, continues. “They have all been accomplices, and without that mask all that moral rottenness that she wanted to denounce is evident. And that ending … that ending is something that could happen, because this happens: unfortunately women die at the hands of men. I don’t think there is any kind of vindictive catharsis ”.

In this same line it is pronounced Marta Trivi, critic specialized in pop culture. “The ending seems sad to me but totally consistent with the rest of the film”. Trivi, in fact, thinks it is a mistake “See A Promising Young Woman as a revenge monkfish or as an empowering movie”. “What we have always been witnessing is the suicide of the protagonist in slow motion, and how could it be otherwise in the end I had to end that same suicide. The problem is that normally when we see these films with a depressed protagonist, the plot is about how he regains the will to live, be it through love or through friends ”.

Something Cassie is unable to do. Her relationship with Ryan (Bo burham) points out that there are options for her to abandon her obsession, but the discovery of her complicity in Nina’s rape eliminates them. Discovery that marks a great change of tone in Fennell’s film, and that has not been to everyone’s liking.

Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham

Consistency doesn’t have to be right

“All the ingenuity and surprise with which A Promising Young Woman begins fades as her end nears”, defends Marta Medina, critic of El Confidencial. “The film becomes over-explanatory and the scaffolding of the script can be seen, although I think that when the film deflates the most it is in the approach to the climax (in this case anticlimax)”. In Medina’s opinion, the biggest problem with this ending is its execution, which does not measure up to the preceding footage. “The sequence in the cabin is convoluted and confusing, and what should be the climax of the film is washed out.”

Something that does not mean, despite everything, that this outcome maintains the coherence that until now seems to be perceived in a general way. “The message that I understand that the director wants to convey continues to work: one of the main problems of the rape culture is the atavistic male protection structure”. To this structure, according to Medina, “He has two newscasts left”, and within the film it is the one articulated by both Al Monroe and his friend Joe (Max greenfield) as, ultimately, the same Ryan who does not notify the police despite knowing where Cassie went the night of her disappearance.

“The atavistic male protection structure has two newscasts left”

It’s all about getting a message across – it’s what both Fennell and Cassie want. “What Cassie has always wanted is to open people’s eyes, to face a reality”, says Martínez for his part. “Until at the end he changes his objective. The violence he suffers then is not cathartic, there is no intention in it. He only knows that it can happen and he covers his back so that those responsible do not escape unscathed. It goes from being a revenge in general (against men) to a particular one (the men who had something to do with Nina’s rape). But I certainly don’t think the movie celebrates his death. “

It is true that it is striking that the only point in which Cassie decides to use violence is shortly before she was murdered, and no matter how logical she has in the scheme of things, she does not stop harboring negative signifiers. Blanca Rego, filmmaker, actually consider this ending to be “A gimmicky joke that may seem witty, but is actually conservative and macho”. One, in fact, that would contradict the very foundations of which Fennell starts. “The conflict in history lies in the endemic machismo of the system, and that the protagonist seeks revenge with a plan that depends 100% on the functioning of the police and judicial system does not make any sense.”

“The logical thing would have been that what Cassie does was useless, that she would have stayed there dead and buried without consequence for the guilty. But of course, if you do that, no one would think that you are witty and the public would leave the cinema wanting to cut their veins “Rego insists. “Irony sells more than a good slap in the face. As the film ends, Cassie has very little of the heroine or empowered woman, and much of the self-sacrificing martyr who re-victimizes herself. And this is a more retrograde discourse than that of the classic rape and revenge, no matter how exploitative cinema it may be ”.

“The ending of ‘A Promising Girl’ is a gimmicky joke”

Unable to overcome heteropatriarchal culture

Deborah Garcia, a historian specializing in film and art, is equally tough on the outcome. “I was really liking the movie until that end. I cannot understand why someone would decide that a woman who is exposing each of the springs that works within the culture of rape (including how women sometimes give wings to this same culture) also decide that that subject, that empowered woman and totally independent, ends up being assassinated ”.

“I can not understand”, he continues, “The reason why Nina has to be a victim three times (a victim of rape, exposure and being forgotten by the system) and then the woman who is trying to avenge her and teaching us how that culture works is also a victim”. The writer tells how on Twitter, after expressing their rejection of the film, many people told her that there was no other possible ending and Cassie had to become a mirror so that men could see what she had done. “I refuse to believe that the new fictions are incapable of overcoming this heteropatriarchal film culture where the woman has to be a martyr”he replies.

Carey Mulligan and Laverne Cox with director Emerald Fennell

Rego also alludes to this problem, and argues that the docility it transmits explains why the film has had so much history. “In recent years there have been reviews of rape and revenge much higher than this, both in terms of film and discourse, and it is still curious that they did not transcend or even be released in our country, like The Nightingale by Jennifer Kent”. “Or maybe it’s not funny”, aim. “Because a promising young woman tells you that if you have a trauma, fuck yourself and die and a policeman will come to fix it, and this is a much more comfortable speech than any real criticism of the culture of rape and the system that supports it” .

And beyond the comfort is the matter of connotations, foreseen by Fennell or not. “Cassie has to be a whore before she is a martyr, she has to dress as a stripper first to be able to enter the male world: she has to assume its codes and also its destiny. And I refuse. I don’t see anything empowering in this ending. I do not see anything empowering in that he has written whatever it is because he knew that something could happen to him … on top of it emphasizing that women know that something can always happen to us, as part of that culture of rape. As part of that violence that we suffer continuously in our bodies and our lives “explains García.

“I don’t see anything empowering in this ending.”

The depressing nature of the ending of A Promising Girl seems to be a constant in these views, and it is something that Trivi also assumes. “As the film makes clear, patriarchy continues to exist: it will not end and therefore the protagonist will never stop having reasons to try to destroy herself. That is why we witness its own self-destruction in the end. It is sad, but on a discursive level it is also inevitable. “