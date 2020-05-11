On the day that the National Council for the Legal Amazon began a series of operations against illegal activities in protected areas from Pará, the vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, stated that the use of the Armed Forces for this purpose cannot take place indefinitely, but put the strategy as an alternative to the “reduced staff” of inspection bodies such as Ibama.

“We cannot continue to employ the Armed Forces indefinitely in this type of activity. We have to rebuild the capacity of the Brazilian State to have elements of inspection and protection. Who are they? Ibama and ICMBio, obviously, but who have reduced staff. We have to have the capacity to increase these numbers “, he said on Monday, 11.

In the press conference attended by Defense Ministers, Fernando Azevedo; Justice, André Mendonça; the Environment, Ricardo Salles; Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes; and the Office of Institutional Security, Augusto Heleno, the authorities said they rejected the label of “villains of the environment” that they try to apply to Brazil.

“It is expensive to maintain the Amazon, it is difficult, everything is far, everything is complicated. We need to be very willing to change this view that the world often forges in the Amazon, to put ourselves as villains. We cannot accept this sin of villains. If they were here, they might not be able to do that, “said Heleno.

In the same reasoning, Heleno acknowledged that the government’s efforts to inspect the Amazon are timid due to the complexity of the necessary actions. The Verde Brasil 2 operations, which began on Monday, 11, will employ 3,800 men, 110 vehicles, 20 vessels and 12 aircraft.

“When talking about 12 aircraft, to patrol Rio de Janeiro is wonderful. In the Amazon it is very little. Twelve aircraft in the Amazon is a little thing,” said the head of the GSI.

Mourão pointed out that operations like this one are part of the government’s planning for the period up to 2022. “It is not the best job for the Armed Forces, to be constantly acting in this type of situation. But it is the means we have to avoid. We do not want to that Brazil be placed for the rest of the world as the villain of the environment “, said the vice president.

Ricardo Salles, from the Environment, celebrated the Law and Order Guarantee decree, issued last week by President Jair Bolsonaro and which allowed troops to be sent to the Amazon region. According to the minister, the effects of the government’s coordinated work, with a reduction in deforestation, will be observed starting next year.

“Performance (with GLO) that should contain the growth of deforestation, but whose percentage, we saw this week, reached 64%. We have to hold this percentage and work so that next year there will be a drastic reduction in deforestation, base 2018 and 2019. Vice President Mourão makes the most appropriate coordination and the results should arrive in this period “, declared Salles.

In the interview, the vice president also defended the approval of the Provisional Measure, in Congress, which deals with land regularization. “Two major problems we have are the issue of ecological zoning and the land issue. As long as we do not have these two aspects properly substantiated, we will see this eternal game of cat and mouse between elements of the government responsible for inspection and people who commit illegalities,” he said. .

Operation Verde Brasil 2 aims to combat “illegal activities in areas protected by federal law”, from Porto Velho, Cuiabá and Marabá (PA). The budget reserved for the shares is of the order of R $ 60 million.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.